eCommerce Trends and Profit Opportunities

Online Travel & Advertising Boosted by Stronger Economy by Zacks Investment Research

Although retail ecommerce is the segment that most of us are interested in, it is in fact just a part of the overall ecommerce market. Retailers and service providers generate just 5.2% and 3.1%, respectively of their revenues online, a slightly higher percentage than they did in the prior year. The U.S. Census Bureau categorizes these two segments as business-to-consumer (B2C).

The industry is evolving very rapidly, so data collection and evaluation are particularly difficult. Consequently, one has to rely largely on surveys by both government and private agencies.

In this section, we will discuss segments of the ecommerce market that do not relate directly to the retail of goods, or the technology used to pay for them and focus instead on travel and advertising.

These markets are evolving rapidly with increased digitization, mobile adoption, industry consolidation and international expansion being the biggest drivers. The stronger economy and higher spending levels provide the perfect backdrop.

Travel

The U.S. Commerce Department expects international travel to the U.S. to continue increasing over the next few years. Visitor volume is currently expected to increase 3.7-4.2% a year from 2013 to 2017, leading to a 26% increase in the number of visitors by 2018.

The Travel and Tourism industry remains one of the country's strongest. According to the BEA, the industry grew 2.1% in the second quarter of 2014, which wasn't, however, as strong as the real GDP growth of 4.2%. Spending on "food services and drinking places;" and recreation, entertainment and shopping grew 6.5 and 4.5%, respectively. Transportation also strengthened, driven by increased passenger air travel as offset by declines in other transportation categories.

According to the TravelClick North American Hospitality Review (NAHR), third-quarter 2014 occupancy and average daily rates (ADRs) in North America grew 4.3% and 5.3%, respectively.

Share of room nights based on actual reservations in the first quarter of 2014 show that online channels (OTA, hotel websites) already constitute the largest share of travel bookings (43%).

But with rapid technology-driven international expansion, collaborations and acquisitions/consolidations, global travel trends have become an important consideration for domestic operators. As a result, the rising middle class, increased digital sophistication and Internet connectivity in emerging high-growth markets are now important drivers.

STR Global data shows that performance across geographies was mixed in Sept. 2014:

Overall, global outbound trips grew 5% in 2013 with overnight accommodations increasing 4% and international travel spending increasing 6%. The Asia/Pacific region is expected to see the strongest growth this year (up 8%). South America will follow with 4%, Europe with 4% and North America thereafter with 3% [World Travel Monitor].

eMarketer is less optimistic about global digital travel sales growth. According to the research firm, this is a more mature segment, so growth rates are decelerating compared to retail ecommerce where they are growing faster. As a result, it expects travel's 34.1% share of U.S. ecommerce sales in 2013 to drop to 26.2% by 2018. However, mobile travel sales are expected to increase share of total mcommerce sales from 31.1% in 2014 to 32.8% in 2018. Overall, desktop travel sales will see continued declines over the forecast period with mobile travel sales decelerating but continuing to grow at double-digit rates.

Further, Mexico, India, Spain, Italy and Norway are expected to have the highest shares of digital travel sales in the next five years, with Brazil, China, India, Mexico and Italy being the fastest growers.

A recent PhoCusWright report mentions the top seven technology trends influencing the travel market. Accordingly, it appears that video is essential to draw customers and content marketing, guides, travel information and ROI tracking can all benefit from it. Trend two was with respect to search engines. The report says that Google's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) algorithms are now favoring site design rather than keywords, making SEO somewhat redundant. So site design and navigability are becoming essential to capture search traffic.

Social media has increased the availability of reviews, so companies are increasing focus on the overall travel experience. Also trending is increasing mobile usage, which the report says will account for 27% of online travel revenue by 2015. The fourth trend is in wearables, with Virgin Mobile and a tourism board in Florida already using Google Glass effectively for customer interaction and advertising, respectively. Using big data analytics and social media marketing are the sixth and seventh major trends, respectively.

The top travel booking sites are Booking.com, Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Priceline.com, Kayak.com (acquired by Priceline), Travelocity.com, Orbitz.com and Hotwire.com. Since Booking.com and Kayak are part of Priceline (PCLN) and both Hotels.com and Hotwire.com part of Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), this narrows down the top companies in the segment to Priceline, Expedia, Orbitz Worldwide (NYSE:OWW) and Travelocity. However, there are several others worth considering that include Ctrip International (NASDAQ:CTRP), MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and Qunar (NASDAQ:QUNR), which floated its IPO this year.

The top site for travel content is TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), visited by 60% of Americans when choosing a hotel. Google's YouTube is growing in popularity and is the second in line, according to the MMGY Global's 2013 Portrait of American Travelers study.

Digital Advertising

The U.S. digital advertising market has seen some very strong growth in the past few years, such that the discussion has shifted to its most effective channel, which is mobile. eMarketer estimates that while the total digital ad market will grow 47.6% from 2013 to 2017, mobile will grow 271.0%, with desktop declining 17.5%.

Total growth rates are expected to continue declining: 12.6% in 2014, 10.3% in 2015, 9.2% in 2016 and 7.1% in 2017. Retail, financial services, consumer packaged goods (NYSE:CPG) and travel, in that order, are expected to drive this growth. The mobile platform will remain particularly strong, growing 56.0% in 2014, 41.8% in 2015, 33.1% in 2016 and 26.0% in 2017. Spending on mobile ads is expected to increase as a percentage of total spending on digital as well as total media ads in each of the years.

The underlying drivers of growth are the continued increase in the number of "netizens," greater propensity of users to consume online, a growing inventory of advertisements that serve to lower advertisement prices and the need to create brand awareness online.

But the market is getting increasingly competitive and pushing players to investment and innovation. The increasing propensity to use programmatic buying techniques (automating the inventory buying process) hurts pricing at market leader Google and rivals Yahoo (YHOO) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) large and growing user base and trove of personal data is driving prices on the platform. A lot of other networking companies, such as LinkedIn (LNKD), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Pintertest are also entering the digital advertising space.

International expansion (where rates are lower) and transition to mobile (where conversion tends to be lower) are near-term negatives for these players.

While digital advertising spend has been moving to non-search portals, such as Facebook, search is likely to remain relevant and important. Google is the leader here and is using its other technologies (YouTube, maps, voice, devices) to increase the value of its services. It is also making a splash in the Internet of Things, with wearables, auto, TV and home automation products. The popularity of Android will increase its opportunity to serve ads.

