High probability trade sets up in EWH as long and short term bullish patterns converge

What’s interesting about the current chart pattern in the iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund ETF (EWH) is that a tight consolidation triangle pattern is forming right up against resistance of the downtrend line that identifies the parameter of a five month corrective base. This base is a long term Bullish Flag formation with the triangle part of a Bullish Pennant pattern – a pattern within a pattern.

A move above the downtrend line ($19.67) will signal a breakout of both the long term Bullish Flag and short term Bullish Pennant, thereby strengthening the setup.

The Pennant allows for tighter risk management as a move below the trend line support (see orange line) at the bottom of the pattern, ($19.15) will identify failure in the short term (at a maximum). Tighter risk management can also be used. Other supportive bullish signs include:

Long Term (weekly chart):

-during recent five month correction support of the 50ema held

-12ema stayed above the 21ema during correction

-Bullish Pennant is forming just above support of the 21ema and right at support of the 12ema

-volume has been declining during correction

-most of the Flag occurred above the 61.8% retracement support level of the larger downtrend

-Flag is only the second base formation after coming off the March 2009 low

Short term (daily charts):

-horizontal support of the Pennant is identified numerous times (horizontal grey line - circles)

-successful test of both the 50ema and 21ema during recent pullback

-failed to stay below the 200ema

