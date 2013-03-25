Amarin Vascepa Sales Data Misleading

Although IMS is reporting scripts data for Vascepa that is higher than Lovaza launch, it seems investors are not pleased. But, are they reading that data right? The answer is not at all. If you are assuming that AMRN only has the scripts reported by IMS, you are not paying attention to what is going on. Amarin has a free drug program going on that to my estimates is pulling 3X more patients in than IMS is reporting. Free scripts don't get reported . You will eventually see these come on board as paid prescriptions down the line, but to ignore the promotional strategy would be a mistake. It's likely scripts are over 4-5K / week already, but AMRN will not offer any PR..And they shouldn't. Why let a competitor know what's going on.