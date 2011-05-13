2011 Q1 Portfolio Tracking: Seth Klarman, David Winters, Meryl Witmer available

The latest 13F-HR reports from the following money managers has been processed & are available in readable spreadsheet format at my Enlightened American blog:
- Seth Klarman Q1 2011 13F Holdings Spreadsheet
- ValueAct Capital Q1 2011 13F Holdings Spreadsheet
- ValueAct Small Cap Q1 2011 13F Holdings Spreadsheet
- David Winters Q1 2011 13F Holdings Spreadsheet
- Jim Puplava Q1 2011 13F Holdings Spreadsheet
- Meryl Witmer Q1 2011 13F Holdings Spreadsheet
The item that really jumped out at me was Seth Klarman opening a position in Allied Nevada Gold (NYSEMKT:ANV). At $87M, it is not a huge position but is the first time in the years I've been following him that I can recall Klarman's Baupost fund buying a gold mining stock.