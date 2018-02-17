The ESCI Portfolio Is Still (Marginally) Beating The Benchmarks

The results are in! Despite the recent crash, the ESCI portfolio was able to hold its ground and is still outperforming both the EuroStoxx 600 and the Stoxx Europe Small 200 indices. The results are based on the closing prices as of February 7th.

This performance indicates the ESCI portfolio is relatively resilient (sure, during market corrections the value of the portfolio will suffer as well), as some companies didn't blink during this correction.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

Most of the companies discussed there don't have US ticker symbols, so the service will only be useful if your broker grants you access to European markets (Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or pretty much any Europe-based broker).