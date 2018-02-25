24 Hour Offer: Celebrate The Buy-Out Of RealDolmen With A Free Trial Period.

On Friday, RealDolmen (REA, Euronext Brussels) announced it agreed to be acquired by French competitor GFI Informatique. RealDolmen was added to the European Small-Cap Ideas portfolio in November at 26 EUR per share, and we sold the remainder of the position on Friday at 37 EUR (the offered price). RealDolmen will be replaced with an European infrastructure play, trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of less than 6. This new idea will be published very shortly.

Here below, I offer you the original investment thesis for RealDolmen (published in November), which has played out rather perfect as the offered price is slightly higher than the fair value I calculated. That's why I am in favor of the offer, as it allows shareholders to have a 'clean exit' from this stock.

RealDolmen – A Cute Little Cash Cow

Introduction

RealDolmen (REA on Euronext Brussels) is a Belgian company in the IT sector. I started writing this report on Thursday, but unfortunately, the company’s share price started to move up on Friday.

RealDolmen has 5.21 million shares outstanding, resulting in a market capitalization of 135M EUR, based on the current share price of 26 EUR. Indeed, a true small-cap! The average daily volume in Brussels is relatively low, with just 2,000 shares changing hands on a daily basis. So should you decide to initiate a position in RealDolmen, please make sure you’re working with limit orders!

What does RealDolmen do, and who are its shareholders?

RealDolmen was created in 2008 when Real Software and Dolmen merged (I’m wondering how much they paid a consulting agency to come up with the new name of the MergeCo…), and has been on a growth trajectory ever since. Although the company’s market cap is still relatively small, the company has been really good at generating positive free cash flow.

The company’s two main pillars are the Business Support and the Business Consulting divisions, which include the IT activities. RealDolmen doesn’t want to be ‘just’ an IT provider, and the company has been (and still is) looking for what it calls ‘high level consultants’ which should result in ‘high level margins’ on their billable hours. More than hiring new consultants, it will be very important to retain its human capital as the IT specialists are real ‘job-hoppers’. Not only would this provide a consistent service to RealDolmen’s clients, it would also reduce the expenses associated with the HR division hiring new employees to fill the job openings.

Whilst RealDolmen technically isn’t a family-owned company, its main shareholder still is the Colruyt family with a stake of almost 15%. The family definitely acts as an anchor shareholder and probably has the same strategy in mind as the one it developed for its Colruyt-chain of supermarkets (whose market capitalization is overvalued).

The company doesn’t get any love from the market, despite strong results

The best way to get a complete overview of RealDolmen’s results is to have a look at the company’s full-year results. Although you wouldn’t think IT consulting would be subject to seasonal effects, that really is the case as the demand for external IT consultants is obviously much lower during the summer holiday periods. So whilst the H1 result will allow us to compare apples with apples, it won’t be sufficient to just multiply the result obtained in the first semester to figure out the full-year result.

In the financial year 2017, which ended in March, RealDolmen generated a total revenue of 245.4M EUR, an increase of approximately 3% compared to the previous financial year. The Recurring EBIT (‘REBIT’) came in at 12M EUR (up almost 15% compared to the 10.6M EUR in FY 2016), and thanks to an extremely favorable tax rate (the effective tax rate is just 8%), the net income was 11M EUR, or 2.11 EUR per share. Even at the current share price of 26 EUR, this represents a price/earnings ratio of less than 12.5, which is pretty reasonable.

But wait, it gets better. By now, you should all know I’m a cash flow freak, and I base my investment decisions on cash flows rather than on accounting profits. The operating cash flow was 12M EUR on a pre-tax and pre-WC changes basis, resulting in an after-tax operating result of 11M EUR. A very strong result, especially because the company reported 2.2M EUR in provisions and allowances… Excluding these items, the operating cash flow would be 13.2M EUR.

A part of these provisions will be non-recurring (as they include pension payments and the allowance for doubtful creditors), considering last year, for instance, RealDolmen was able to report a positive contribution from a reversal in these provisions and allowances. In fact, the total size of the provisions on the balance sheet is just 1.3M EUR. So let’s assume the 2.2M EUR was due to 2017 being a provision-heavy year.

And assuming we are going forward with a total provision & allowances charge of 1.1M EUR per year (50% of the FY 2017 result and 85% of the total size of provisions on the balance sheet), the adjusted operating cash flow increases from 11M EUR to 12.1M EUR, which also is the result I will use in my calculations.(note: the impact of P&A in the half-year result was less than 0.5M EUR, confirming my expectations, although it’s too early to tell – the P&A impact was similar in H1 last year)

As you can imagine, an IT consultancy firm doesn’t really have a lot of capex, and the FY 2017 capex bill was less than 2M EUR (FY 2016:1.7M EUR). The calculation is pretty simple now, and 12.1M EUR – 2M EUR = 10.1M EUR in free cash flow. Using the 5.21M shares outstanding, the FCF/share is 1.94 EUR for a free cash flow yield of just short of 7.5%.

Nice? Yes, absolutely. Impressive? Bwah.

But then we still have to take the strong balance sheet into consideration. RealDolmen has a cash position of 28.3M EUR and approximately 0.5 MEUR in lease-related debt, for a net debt of 27.8M EUR. This sounds like a marginal amount, but keep in mind the total market cap at 26 EUR is just 135M EUR. If you’d deduct the net cash position from the market cap, the enterprise value is approximately 108M EUR.

This means the free cash flow yield based on the enterprise value suddenly increases to 9.4% which makes RealDolmen very appealing, as it continues to add cash to its balance sheet (further increasing the FCF yield due to the decreasing enterprise value).

Not representative, but interesting: the H1 results

As mentioned before, due to seasonal effects, you can’t really read much into any of both semesters, but compared to last year, RealDolmen’s H1 was very decent.

The adjusted operating cash flow in H1 was a very strong 6.2M EUR whilst the capex fell back to just 0.7M EUR for a 5.5M EUR free cash flow (H1 2017: 3.5M EUR) The net cash position increased to 28.3M EUR (due to the timing of the payment of the dividend and a working capital change).

What will RealDolmen do with its cash?

The short answer is: no idea. The management has always been very cautious, so they won’t waste it on a crazy acquisition. That being said, a moderate amount of leverage on the balance sheet never is a bad idea. Even if RealDolmen would keep its net debt/EBITDA ratio limited to just 1, approximately 42M EUR would become available for either an acquisition or shareholder rewards.

In a perfect world, RealDolmen would initiate a share buyback program. Even if it would use half of its free cash flow share repurchases, the share count would decrease by approximately 4% per year, further improving and enhancing the FCF/share profile.

What would be really attractive is a 42M EUR special dividend, as this would translate into approximately 8 EUR per share. The larger shareholders would probably be in favor of a special dividend as it allows them to cash up again (the Colruyt Family would receive a 6M EUR payout cheque), and reduce the excess cash on the balance sheet.

After paying an 8 EUR special dividend, the share price would theoretically drop to 18 EUR, making it ridiculously cheap based on its FCF/share of 1.95 EUR and cause an immediate re-rating.

Just to be clear: the company hasn’t given any indication about its plans, and this section should be considered speculation from my part. I just wanted to point out RealDolmen is in a very envious position. It’s already paying a dividend of 0.70 EUR per share (gross dividend yield: 2.7%), which is costing the company just over 3.5M EUR per year.

The main risks

One of the most important parts of RealDolmen’s business would be the company’s ability to retain its top consultants. As mentioned before, this type of employee doesn’t really care who employs them, as long as they make enough dough. So RealDolmen will have to make sure it can offer them an attractive compensation package, which might ultimately weigh on the company’s operating margins.

Secondly, the performance of an IT consulting business will be correlated to the well-being of the economy. External consulting might be one of the first things the company’s clients will cut back on.

A final potential risk is the tax risk. RealDolmen is still able to use losses incurred (by predominantly Real Software) before the merger, and that’s why the effective tax rate is just 8%. Even though the company seems to have received a total tax break of 3.1M EUR (the difference between taxes payable and the taxes theoretically payable.

However, according to the balance sheet, the total amount of recognized deferred tax assets decreased by just a few hundred thousand euro, which made me think there must be some ‘hidden’ tax assets as well.

And indeed, well hidden, somewhere deep in the accompanying notes, RealDolmen confirms its balance sheet contains 20.2M EUR in recognised deferred tax assets, as well as an additional 6.2M EUR in unrecognised deferred tax assets, for a total deferred tax asset of 26.3M EUR. This basically means the company won’t be able to pay any taxes on the next 77.4M EUR it will generate in profit. As a consequence, I think it’s unlikely the company will be subject to taxation before FY 2023-2024.

And this period might actually be extended by a few years due to the changes in Belgium’s tax policy where the corporate tax rate will decrease from 33.99% to 25%. Depending on how this tax shift will materialize, this could increase the pool of deferred tax assets, but let’s keep that out of the equation for now.

Until 2023-2024, we should be safe with regards to taxation. And even when the company will have to re-start paying taxes in 2024-2025, it will very likely be at the 25% tax rate. This would have a negative impact of approximately 2M EUR based on the FY 2017 performance. Definitely not the end of the world.

Investment thesis

RealDolmen is cheap. Generating 10.1M EUR in free cash flow would justify a much higher valuation. Assuming a required free cash flow yield of 7%, the fair value of the company would be closer to 172M EUR ([10.1 / 7] + 28M), or 33 EUR per share. Even if you would assume an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9 as a ‘decent valuation’, you’d end up with a fair value of 30 EUR per share (and keep in mind free cash flow continues to hit the treasury, and we are up to in excess of 30M EUR in net cash by now).

Using pretty conservative assumptions, RealDolmen’s near-term value should be north of 30 EUR, and perhaps even closer to 35 EUR as that would still represent a free cash flow yield of almost 7% based on a year-end net cash position of 32M EUR.

I am adding 80 shares of RealDolmen to the ESCI portfolio at 26.00 for a total cash expense of 2100, but am also putting in an order for an additional 70 shares at 24.90 as it’s painful to see I’m one day late to get in at an excellent entry point. The position and order will be reflected in the ESCI portfolio tomorrow.