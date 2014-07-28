FOLD: Stock Price Going Higher?

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD), a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its stock price has recently picked up momentum, rising from $1.77 in mid-April to currently $4.10 as closing price on July 23rd, 2014.

Since April, FOLD has seen several days that had more than 10% of total number of outstanding shares traded. The number of shares outstanding of FOLD's common stock, $.01 par value per share, as of April 28, 2014 was 64,340,526 shares, according to its Form 10-Q. So more than 10% of total number of outstanding shares traded would entail more than 6.4 million shares on a single day. These days are listed as follows.

One of the drivers behind the current momentum is that investors are anticipating top-line results for FOLD's for Study 012, FOLD's second Phase 3 registration study, a randomized, open-label 18-month study investigating the safety and efficacy of oral migalastat (150 mg, every-other-day) compared to standard-of-care infused ERTs (Fabrazyme® and Replagal®), in the third quarter of 2014, according to FOLD's Form 10-Q. Given that possible results from Study 012, FOLD's second Phase 3 registration study is around the corner, at least one institutional investor, Perceptive Advisors LLC headed by Joseph Edelman, had increased its stake in FOLD, from 0.9 million shares, as of March 31st, 2014 to 8.3 million shares as of June 3rd, 2014, according to this Schedule 13G. As for other institutional investors, Redmile Group, LLC has continued to report its stake of 8.4 million shares as of March, 31st, 2014, according to its Form 13F-HR. Redmile Group, LLC first initiated this position in Nov. 29th, 2013. These two institutional investors account for more than 24% of overall outstanding shares.

From FOLD's financial statement point of view, FOLD has more than $77 million in cash and short-term equivalents. It currently has no recurring revenue and its quarterly cost structure is around $16 million. In terms of cash flow, FOLD has reined in the cash burn out rate as compared to operating cost, on the quarterly basis. So it is a fair assumption to say that FOLD will not have a cash flow problem for the rest of 2014, during the same when it will be waiting for the results from its Study 012. This is one of the factors that FOLD has seen its stock prices rising steadily after April 2014.

Bottom Line: FOLD's stock price has gone higher in anticipation of top-line results from its Study 012. Some institutional investors continue to hold on to their stake in FOLD, investors should think about whether they should join in and consider risk and rewards in the context of their portfolios.