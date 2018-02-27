Mining, Marijuana And Drones

Here is an update on a few companies I follow that might be of interest. We seldom here anything like this from Goldman Sachs.

“The environment for investing in commodities is the best since 2004-2008,” they wrote in a research note early February. Factories around the world are buzzing – the global JP Morgan manufacturing PMI entered the year at its highest since February 2011.

The LME index of base metals has climbed to the highest since 2014. Given its widespread use, copper (JJC) is considered a good barometer of the global economy – measured from its early January 2016 low the metal has added two-thirds in value.

The copper chart certainly looks way better than Gold (GLD), and most metals as far as that goes. In previous updates I have posted numerous charts that indicate a shift and rotation in the markets. The recent correction in the S&P 500 is another. With the news Zonte put out today, Goldman Sachs should have a look at them.

Zonte Metals (OTC:EREPF) TSXV:ZON Recent Price C$0.18

The Cross Hills Project is an Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) project composed of 327 claims covering 8175 hectares which was acquired through a combination of staking and an option to purchase acquisition. The project lies on the southern portion of the island of Newfoundland and Labrador. The project is accessible by local paved roads and a network of ATV trails.

Zonte has completed sampling and a high resolution ground magnetometer survey on portions of the Cross Hills project that they reported today. It looks like they started at the right spot because this magnetic anomaly lights up like a Christmas tree. It is large and very strong. It does not get much better than this.

As the outline shows, most of the anomaly is covered by over burden, but where Zonte could take samples (near top) they came up with the highest grades of 1% to 6% copper. This indicates the anomaly is well mineralized.

The magnetic data has been processed using 3D inversion modeling and suggests that the anomaly strengthens from 50m below surface extending to a depth of over 400m. Images of the Dunn’s Mountain geophysical target in the plan view and in 3D can be viewed at Zonte's web site here.

The magnetometer surveying has been completed over three other priority targets on the Cross Hills Property. Further updates will be provided by the Company once the final data and interpretations have been received. Zonte has some good pictures up on Instagram.

CEO Christopher's comment is quite good "We are very excited to discover a significant anomaly on our first exploration phase. Magnetic surveys are one of the key tools for identifying targets in IOCG systems; and the coincident nature of the large magnetic anomaly and surface copper mineralization at the Dunn's Mountain target is our first priority drill target on the Cross Hills Project. The project allows year round exploration and we are looking forward to further exploration work with the objective of identifying additional priority targets as it is moved towards the drilling phase."

On the chart we have gone almost 5 months of base building around the 18 cent area. Volume has been low and is probably a reason this base has been going for some time. Bollinger Bands are pinching again. The last time in November, we broke down, this time I think we will break up. The stock is at the 100 day MA and if the break is up, this would probably act as support.

I believe this is a strong buy below $0.20 because not sure if we will break out of this base yet. On a valuation basis, ZON is one of the best junior bargains out there.

They have a discovery in the Yukon that is not recognized yet and two drill ready projects in NFLD that could both be big discoveries. I know that some who follow the ZON story are restless on the slow motion in Colombia on their Zonte's claims over AngloGold Ashanti's (AU) Gramalote deposit. Legal proceedings can drag out and I think that has been Anglo's tactic, grasping at any straw to wiggle out of their predicament. Zonte has some very strong factors on their side. The law and judge is on their side. Zonte's partners are Colombian nationals, so it is local national people fighting for their constitutional rights under the mining law against a foreign company, Anglo. The Colombian courts will not look good if they favor a big foreign company over nationals.

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQX:LXRP)

Today Lexaria, announces it has entered a definitive technology licensing agreement (the "Agreement") with Los Angeles-based, privately-held Biolog, Inc. ("Biolog") whereby Lexaria is providing its patented DehydraTECH™ technology to empower a unique set of next-generation food and beverage cannabis infusion products to be sold in the United States.

Biolog, Inc. has separately acquired rights to patented technologies for a unique line of manufactured dissolvable infusion products designed for ease of use and precise per-unit ingredient dosing. Biolog intends to launch new products of this type to deliver DehydraTECH™ enabled CBD from hemp and/or vitamins in products available nationwide. Biolog will also launch new DehydraTECH™ enabled products in those states where it is permissible to do so delivering cannabinoids from cannabis. All product lines will offer superior palatability and bioabsorption, as well as fast action powered by DehyrdaTECH™.

Biolog has acquired 5-year exclusive rights to use Lexaria's DehydraTECH™ technology for these particular applications within the United States for an undisclosed sum and a royalty on revenue generated on products sold utilizing DehyrdaTECH™.

This is positive and another step forward for Lexaria. Biolog is a small company and not well known so I don't think we will see much reaction in the stock. Once Lexaria signs a deal with a well know name, the stock is going to launch to the next level. Meanwhile the recent correction in the sector and current consolidation provides a buying opportunity.

On the US$ chart I note a wedge formation and there is also support around current prices. We have seen this correction or consolidation on declining volume, suggesting selling pressure is easing. This is an opportune time to buy ahead of the next move that I expect will be upwards.



Drone Delivery (OTCQB:TAKOF)

Drone Delivery announced that they received $7.0 Million from the exercise of warrants which the expiry was accelerated to February 23, 2018 as previously announced on January 24, 2018.

"We are pleased to report essentially all of the Company's outstanding warrants are exercised. DDC now has approximately $23.5 Million in its treasury and has no warrants currently outstanding" commented Richard Buzbuzian, President.

Most likely the exercise of these warrants has put selling pressure on the stock as they were exercisable at $0.45 so well in the money. Now that warrants are out of the way the stock can gain upward momentum again. Time is near when they will announce their first commercial flight and I think the stock will make a big move on that news. It has now become obvious that Amazon's (AMZN) Prime Air with drone delivery should be called 'Amazon Hot Air'. Drone Delivery will beat Amazon to the finish line or should I say flight path.

On the chart, note the high volume since the acceleration of the warrant exercise was announced on January 24th. The impressive outcome was the buying and those that just chose to hold shares from the exercise of about 12 million warrants.