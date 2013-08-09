Price...FLAT-line?

I try avoiding using much mumbo-jumbo on my posts as I am not one to bore others with overused terminology. I just tell it how it is. I think Priceline is overpriced....immensely. If Yahoo! wasn't enough for our eyes when the liberal media took it and ran, it seems that the media is now jumping on board the Priceline bandwagon. I am predicting that Priceline will stay slightly below the $1000 level, with a lot of potential downside as traders realize overpricing. If the stock does manage to hit $1,000 (which is a long shot in my opinion) I believe the price will shoot down immediately, to roughly the $850-900 range. I would hold off on buying or selling this stock for the next few months. Wait for a contrarian play when media coverage settles down for the travel conglomerate.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.