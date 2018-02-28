Ameri(COLD) Turkey

Americold (COLD) is the first 3rd party logistics (3PL) provider in the frozen food space to go public. The elevator pitch on Americold is great: They handle 25-30% of the market, customers are loyal, outsourcing frozen warehousing has long been a given, the frozen market is stable (shifts from at-home dining to restaurants do not effect Americold; they handle both), dry goods, particularly canned, is shrinking and some will shift to frozen (though most of the shift is to fresh, organic), barriers to entry are high, import/export is growing, etc.

I know this industry perhaps as much as anyone. As a former CEO of on of the largest 3PL's in the frozen market, I am a highly paid consultant on the segment. I am stunned by the pricing and valuation of COLD.

To begin, while several of Americold's 150 or so facilities are in prime distribution and port markets offering various value-added services like blast freezing, consolidation, case picking, tempering, etc, most of their facilities are simply big, plain jane, expensive ice-boxes in low population production areas with zero opportunity for growth. These facilities are already "full" (no room for growth) of local commodities. They are simply storage spots to help producers balance out production. So while national, full service 3PL's are few (but they do exist; privately held Lineage, Preferred and US Cold) are fierce competitors), when it comes to storing something like excess chicken parts, far too many of Americold's facilities must compete with 3 or more "Mom and Pop" public freezers within a close radius. Therefore, there is zero pricing or value added services opportunity in well over half of Americold's massive network. This is evidenced by their EBITDA. On a per cubic foot (or same-store) basis, it has not grown in over a decade. All "growth" has been via acquisitions.



An attempt by Americold at an IPO in 2010 was pulled back because they couldn't come close to raising $9 per share (on far fewer shares and less competition). In the new IPO, executed this year at $16 per share, forecasts of 6%+ growth are absurd. Americold's distribution and export locations would need to grow 10-15% to make those numbers (and they don't have the space or the property, even if such growth was possible). Thus, it would require vast amounts of capital to build new facilities (frozen food warehouses cost nearly 10 times dry space; freezers require extraordinarily thick walls, insulation, deep ceilings, heated floors (freezing cracks unheated concrete), high tech cooling and monitoring equipment, maintenance, special forklifts, docks, etc.). Not only would the ROI on such new facilities be inadequate, few customers (like a Pillsbury, Tyson, etc.) would be willing to commit to their use.

How about automation and robotics? While it may make sense for a facility serving a single producer, like Lamb-Wesson, it's hard for a 3pl to automate its core business because the larger, more lucrative locations handle dozens of different customers, each with unique sizes, shapes and service requirements.



Consider that Americold is merely a third-party provider. They are but a single link in the supply chain. They boast of growth in managing their customers transportation, however, almost all of the transportation in and out of their facilities is controlled by the manufacturer and end-user. The food industry has repeatedly rejected Americold's attempts to provide these services. Further, Americold has no influence in what products it receives, what added services are needed (or dropped), how frequently the product turns or anything else. They simply react and do as they're told by the middle management logistics administered who are employed by their customers.



Finally, what about price increases? Not in a decade. In the low margin food business, there is no room (or reason) to allow price increases to a third party "necessary evil" like Americold.

Americold's valuation using the current $18 per share price is more than double what anyone in private equity would have paid for this company as recently as a few months ago. As quarterly earnings significantly disappoint, as I am certain they will, this stock will go from red hot to deadly cold within a year.

