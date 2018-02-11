AIA Weekly Video 2/11/18

In today’s video I talk about the recent stock market correction. I think this is just a correction and that the market will go on to make newer highs as we enter the mania stage of this stock market.

Nevertheless this sell off is a warning to get your plans in order. Do you have an investment plan? What do you have in place for risk control?

At some point in the future we will have a bear market and because this market is so overvalued it will probably be worse than most expect. The time to have a plan is now not in the middle of a big decline in the market.

I also discuss the fact that the areas where I invest and speculate like beaten down foreign markets and markets like uranium were not really affected by the market downswing.