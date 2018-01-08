The Next Stop Nasdaq 10,000
Summary
- Value,growth or both its a bull market for Technology-ETF QQQ.
- FB-AMZN-NETFLIX-AND GOOG AKA. FANG.
- add M to F-A-N-Gm msft MULTI year break out.
- A byproduct of Trumps complete dismantling of government meddling?
- Mike Tyson market. Does he own TSLA?
No matter how much I try to forget the .com crash I can't.
If you were born pre-1980 I doubt you can. Nasdaq got ripped in half down 50%. Ouch.
We are now 18 years into the future and 2020 seems like next 2000.
The Nasdaq is going higher, no doubt. All the old is back in Vogue.
Irrational valuations are not yet clearly reflected in MSFT, AMZN, FB, TSLA or GOOG. Donald Trump is good for twitter(only kidding). President Trump is good for stocks. Yes, he is ignoring global warming and political correctness.
The fact I am saying he is good for anything is almost hard but, the bull market in both DOW and Nasdaq is being led by some familiar companies so follow the trend. I never will agree with his energy policies or much else but, he is getting government out of Wall Street.
So if you can handle some risk with stocks make the money while you can.
The Nasdaq and Microsoft,Amazon, Google, Netflix and FB are all heading up.
Next stop 10k. Look at the charts. Look at the facts. Look at your portfolio!
QQQ is an ETF and will make it easier for the passive investor. Read up before investing as the risk is forgetting to have exit strategy and stop loss limit losses to 25% if you want ZERO risk buy CDs.
Yes, its time to give the lunatic credit. He shook the system up and WALL STREET LOVES IT.
The Microsoft dividend is attractive and its chart is solid as Mike Tyson in his heyday.Remember the Spinx knockout? That's 1988.
By 2000 Tyson was a on his way down along with the Nasdaq and Bill Clinton's zipper. Tyson was Pummeled by Holyfield after winning back the title then bit his ear off in rematch. I am sure Don King ruined Mike Tyson as much as the Goldman Sachs investment banking hyped up .COM stocks killed the Nasdaq way back when. They are the pack of Wolves on Wall Street. The guy from Stratton who Leonardo played so well was kitten compared to the gang from GS.
Now Mike Tyson is making us all smile with cameos in films and the Nasdaq's leaders are flying until Trump shows up for first debate for 2020.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QQQ, Msft over the next 72 hours.
Additional disclosure: For full disclosure Vanguard S & P 500 mutual fund owns all companies mentioned and I own the fund