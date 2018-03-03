March Madness "The Contrarian" Edition
Contrarian, Deep Value, Long/Short Equity, Portfolio Strategy
Contributor Since 2013
Twenty plus year career as an investment analyst, investor, portfolio manager, consultant, and writer. Founder of Koldus Contrarian Investments, Ltd, which was incorporated in the spring of 2009. Dyed in the wool contrarian investor, who has learned, the hard way, that a good contrarian is only contrarian 20% of the time, but being right at key inflection points is the key to meaningful wealth creation in the markets. I believe we are near a meaningful inflection point, perhaps the biggest one yet, for the third time in the past 15 years.
Historically, I have had huge wins and impressive losses based on a concentrated, contrarian strategy. Trying to keep the good while filtering out the bad.Seeking to run an all weather portfolio with minimal volatility and index overlays to capture my strategic and tactical recommendations along with a concentrated best ideas portfolio, which is my bread and butter, but the volatility only makes it suitable for a small piece of an investor's overall portfolio. The following are a couple of my favorite investment quotes.
"Life and investing are long ballgames." Julian Robertson
"A diamond is a chunk of coal that is made good under pressure."
Henry Kissinger
"Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world." Albert Einstein
I’ve been on top of the world, and the world has been on top of me. I have learned to enjoy the perspective from each view, and use opportunities to persistently acquire knowledge, and enjoy the company of those around me, especially loved ones, family, and friends.At heart, I am a market historian with an unrivaled passion for the capital markets. I have had a long history and specialization with concentrated positions and options trading. Made money in 2008 with a net long portfolio, deploying capital in some of the market's darkest hours into long positions including purchases of American Express, Atlas Energy, Crosstex, First Industrial Real Estate, General Growth Properties, Genworth, Macquarie Infrastructure, Ruth Chris Steakhouse, and Vornado near their lows. Shorting, hedging, and option strategies also helped me in 2007 and 2009, and these are skills that I have developed ever since I started trading heavily in 1996.I enjoy reading, accumulating knowledge, and putting this knowledge to work in the active capital markets, learning lessons along the way.To this day, I continue to learn, and some of these learning lessons have been excruciatingly difficult ones, especially over the past several years, as I made mistakes allocating capital, including a sizable portion of my own capital (I always invest alongside my clients), to commodity related stocks. While all commodity related stocks have struggled since April of 2011, coal companies, which attracted me due to their extremely cheap valuations, and out-of-favor status (I am a strong believer in behavioral finance alongside fundamentals and technicals) have been the worst investing mistake of my career. The focus on the commodity arena has been the biggest mistake of my investment career thus far, yet in its aftermath, I see tremendous opportunity, even larger in scope than the fortuitous 2008/2009 environment.The capital that I accumulated and the confidence gained in navigating the treacherous investment waters of 2008 gave me the confidence to launch my own investment firm in the spring of 2009, right before the ultimate lows in the stock market. At the time I was working as a senior analyst at one of the largest RIA's in the country, and I felt strongly that the market environment was the best time since 1974/1975 to start an investment firm.
Prior to starting my firm, I was a senior analyst for three different firms over approximately 10 years (Charles Schwab, Redwood, Oxford), moving up in responsibility and scope at each stop along my journey. Since I was a paperboy, I have always had an interest in the investment markets. I love researching and finding opportunities. I was a Chartered Financial Analyst, CFA from 2006-2018. Additionally, I have been a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst, CAIA. After starting in the teaching program at Ball State University, I switched to a career in finance when I turned a small student loan into a substantial amount of capital. I graduated summa cum laude with a degree in finance from Ball State.
Full disclosure, I am not currently a registered investment advisor, though I did serve in this capacity from 2009-2014, while owning Koldus Contrarian Investments, Ltd. Additionally, I held various securities licenses from 2000-2014 without a single formal complaint filed. At the end of 2014, I voluntarily let my state registration expire, as I transitioned the business to a different structure after going through a brutal business environment, divestiture and difficult divorce and custody battle. Prior to this, I had passed, and held, various securities exams and licenses, including the Series 7, Series 63, and Series 65 exams, in addition to others, alongside the CFA and CAIA designations. Unfortunately, I did not file the proper paperwork to withdraw my state registration, and I did not disclose a personal arrangement, and subsequent civil case, between myself and a former close personal friend and client. This arrangement was initiated informally in 2011, after a substantial period of success, as we aimed to be business partners, and it ultimately resulted in a dispute. I was unaware that I was required to disclose these items, and my securities attorney, at the time, did not advise me to do so. Previously, I had managed a portfolio for this gentleman, and we had taken an investment of approximately $7 million in 2009, and grown it to over $25 million at the beginning of 2012. After a very difficult year of performance, an employee of the firm I owned, and friend, resigned in early 2013, and took the aforementioned client to a competing firm. As a result of not filing the proper paperwork, I agreed to a settlement, with a potential $2500 fine in the future, depending on if I choose to reapply to be a non-exempt advisor. Additionally, while going through the difficult divorce and business dispute and divestiture, I did not file the proper disclosure on two of the annual CFA renewals. As a result, the CFA Institute sought a 3-Year Suspension of my right to use the CFA designation, which I appealed, since the primary investigator in the case sought a 1-year suspension of my right to use the CFA designation for a majority of the investigation. A Hearing Panel heard the case, and went against the recommendation of the CFA's Institute's Professional Conduct Department. Long story short, be careful who you trust, especially when substantial money is involved, and always disclose everything properly, which is hard to do when you are going through difficult situations, as this is the last thing you are probably thinking of at the time. In closing, I have had more experience in the markets, business, and life than most, yet I am grateful & thankful for every day. Additionally, I have learned through success and failures that you have to move forward, and if you can do this, your life will form a rich tapestry of stories.
Summary
- Opportunities on par with 2009.
- Preview of a stock contest.
- Free preview and founding members rate.
Last Saturday, I was drifting off in the evening, in and out of a light sleep, listening to the Arizona/Oregon NCAA men's college basketball game.
Beaten, bloodied, and bruised from one of the hardest years ever (2017) to be a contrarian investor, the sound of Bill Walton's voice, a master raconteur, was soothing.
I awoke to Walton talking about the need to take your lumps in life, adjust, and adapt, and get up back off the proverbial mat. Speaking of his own life, Walton said that he was on version 17.0, which made me laugh to myself, but rang true too.
In similar fashion, it is time to stop wallowing after a tremendously difficult 2017, and really a tough stretch from 2013-2015 too.
My successes in life and in the markets have been higher than most, and the challenges I have taken on have been more difficult than most, but I have gone through some deep lows too. Additionally, I have extrapolated these highs and lows to those closest to me in the investment world, and the pain run deeps when you have caused others pain too.
Running against the herd can be extraordinarily successful, but it can also get you trampled.
Personally, I had thought that 2016 marked the reversal and rebound in out-of-favor, undervalued equities, but like a horror movie monster, the passive/ETF fund flows, front ridden by algorithmic traders, and exacerbated by the surplus of trend followers, brought back to life the vaulted market leaders, and the end result is that the broader U.S. stock market has, improbably for someone who invested through the late 1990's, surpassed 1999's peak valuations.
In a world where overvalued assets are exulted with rare enthusiasm, think Amazon (AMZN) bulls, and where undervalued assets are shunned with rare fervor, think energy sector (XOP) bulls, price extremes have rarely been greater, as I have illustrated with the following chart to members over the past year.
The end result is that while the broader U.S. stock market is one of the most overvalued in history, there are more significantly undervalued equities, particularly in out-of-favor sectors, than anytime since 2009 or 2000.
In 2000, the out-of-favor sectors were REITs, value stocks, and small-cap value equities. These out-of-favor equities circa 2000 climbed as the broader stock market retreated by roughly 50% from 2000-2002. Today, the out-of-favor sectors are clearly delineated too, with commodity equities and selected international equities shunned.
For members of "The Contrarian", I have writing about these opportunities since December of 2015, through the extraordinary turnarounds and rebounds of 2016, and through the excruciating challenges of 2017.
During this time, we have cultivated a dedicated group of investors, with different backgrounds, and complimentary strengths and weaknesses, that discuss and debate these opportunities, alongside other long/short opportunities in areas as diverse as biotechnology and cryptocurrencies. Collectively, we have ridden the up waves, weathered the storm, and we have learned and grown together, enhancing the collaborative research process.
To capture the robust opportunity set that is present today, I have been refining a periodic member article titled, "The Contrarian's Buy List Today", and continuing to improve this resource will be a priority.
Complimenting this, there will be more deep-dives into what are clearly once-in-a-generation equity opportunities.
Additionally, in the weeks ahead, we are going to launch a stock contest that rewards exiting members and new members.
March Madness, which is the annual NCAA men's college basketball tournament, is one of my favorite times of the year, we are going to have a stock March Madness kick-off in "The Contrarian".
Details of participation with be forthcoming, and existing members who participate in, and win this contest, will receive a bonus based on their tenure. The end goals are to increase the fun, increase the participation with quality members who compliment or challenge our group, and perhaps develop some new stock ideas, and/or reinforce/enhance existing ideas with different vantage points.
We will be brainstorming this contest in the weeks ahead within "The Contrarian".
To celebrate the kickoff of March, I have opened up a free two-week trial of our premium research service. Take a look, see if it is for you, or if you have anything to add. If not, move on, with no obligation.
Additionally, for new and existing members, I am reducing the annual rate of the service from $2500 to $1500, which was the existing Founding Members annual rate. This is a savings of 40% off current prices, and it is available for a limited time to new members and existing members, including monthly members, who want to lock-in a year of the service at the reduced rate.
Simply sign up for the annual option, and provided you stay a member through the trial period, SA will adjust.
To close, WTK 3.0 and The Contrarian 2.0 are looking forward to the remainder of 2018, which offers opportunities that I have rarely seen in my 20-plus year career.
Thank you for your time,
Travis
Disclosure: I am/we are short AMZN This HAS Been PAInFUL.
Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.