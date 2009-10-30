Of Mice and Men and Communes By: Charles Payne

Check me out tonight as I host "Cavuto" on the Fox Business Network at 6PM EST.



"This is a stark simple thing"

"This isn't complicated"

In the new world being crafted for us by Washington, DC if my neighbor eats at McDonalds (NYSE: MCD ) everyday and needs surgery to staple his stomach (and mouth) I should pay for it because...I should pay for it. That's how the new healthcare bill is shaping up. That's what financial regulation will be any minute now. If a bank that's too big to fail does indeed run off the rails then other banks have to pay for the mess. I'm not sure how that deters one bank from doing the wrong thing. Heck, it would discourage me from doing the right thing knowing someone else could ignore all rules of common sense and fall victim to their most inner greed because I would have to foot the tab. I don't get it. If insurance companies wanted to raise rates after a hurricane the White House would raise a ruckus. In fact, this idea to punish the innocent seems outright un-American.I understand that the FDIC is funded through fees assessed on banks, but this is different in the sense it doesn't address too big to fail, systemic risk, or risky behavior. This line of communal thinking is being woven into the fabric of our daily lives. The problem though is that's always the producers on the hook for those that don't produce or even attempt to produce anything. We are in the midst of a government overreach and power grab that is as intimidating as anything the Bolsheviks could only dream about. This revolution is bloodless, but will be painful. The stock market is too arrogant to care right now as the boys on Wall Street probably feel they are too smart for even an overzealous government to be pinned into a corner. Plus, what's not to like about a plan that allows you to run amok with your rivals having to fund the cleanup if there is a dirty mess.The real deal is that the government wants to bypass bankruptcy laws and anti-trust litigation as the former puts the power in the hands of a judge and the latter takes too long and also doesn't transfer power and money.By the way, did anyone see Timothy Geithner yesterday? He's starting to get cocky. When the Treasury Secretary was asked about facets of the plan he replied in a terse manner:At times it felt like reading the Steinbeck classic "Of Mice and Men", with Geithner in the role of George and Congress the clueless giant Lennie. But, when it's all said and done they all look at regular citizens that way. Speaking of the book, there is one line that addresses the goal of the President and our new normal. Just think, a life where what's yours is mine and mine is yours whether you worked for it or not. Sounds wonderful, right? It should be after all as it isn't complicated."We'll have a big vegetable patch and a rabbit hutch and chickens. And when it rains in the winter, we'll just say the hell with goin' to work, and we'll build up a fire in the stove and set around it an' listen to the rain comin' down on the roof..." George to Lennie on the good lifeThe market ignored some worrisome details within the GDP report yesterday, and also looked the other way when the Fed auctioned off a record $31.0 billion in 7-year Treasuries. Bidders offered $2.65 for each $1.0 in debt sold, the lowest ratio since July. Indirect buyers (foreigners) were 59.3% of demand, and that was the lowest since May. Keep in mind that the definition of indirect buyer has been alerted to make this number look more favorable. The actual interest from foreign central banks was much less and continued to decrease. Consequently, the Federal Reserve stepped up to purchase $1.936 billion. These are all red flags. We can look the other way and hope the Fed will be wise enough to reverse course, but it's best we speak out and try to exert pressure. I know individually that our voices are diluted, and even together our pleas fall on deaf ears.Just think, Harry Reid still put out a healthcare bill with the public option even though members on both sides of the aisle in the Senate have voiced major objections. What's the game plan there?Despite all of the craziness the market continues to act like a wild bull ready to bust out of the chute and run wild. Just one day after it looked like the bottom fell out the market rocked. All the oil stocks were up even though Exxon (NYSE: XOM ) had a terrible quarter, and all the solar stocks spiked even though First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR ) laid an egg. The biggest names in their respective industries couldn't stop buyers from surging into smaller rivals. This is an emotional market pure and simple. That means volatility is ratcheting higher, so hang onto your hats. I would suspect we have a free ride between here and next Friday. The market made a stand where it had to and from a technical point of view, that's all that matters. Sometimes I wish I only cared about the charts, but in the end you get shaken out of markets like this.Some have taken to calling this a suckers rally, and maybe it is, but the only ones that should feel foolish are those geniuses that are still on the sidelines. I know the fall is going to be hard when it happens which is why we need to score while we can...save being too cute for your Halloween costume.Although the rebound in the U.S. economy is dubious at best, and seems destined to come up short unless there is a change in focus and we stop giving GMAC all the money while small businesses go begging, the rebound around the rest of the planet looks real and sustainable. Sure, most of these nations are exporters and need the consumer to come back, and by judging from how much money we spent in the third quarter, it's clear we are already giving up on saving. (I know saving money is less attractive these days than normal with rates so low; if there was ever a time for individuals to invest in the stock market even for the next year or six-months it's right now.) I like the way that the Baltic Dry Bulk Index is trending higher just as the Dow Transportation Index is looking vulnerable. The former is a real representation of a global rebound led by China.





This morning, the market looks poised to pause/pullback a little as traders reassess. Also, strength in the dollar will keep would-be buyers on the sideline at least in early trading.



Of course, I'm going to delve into these remarkable job creation figures from the White House this morning, but suffice it to say it's contradictory with the government's own estimates and smacks in the face of reality.





Written by Charles Payne, CEO and Principal Analyst of Wall Street Strategies (wstreet.com) providing independent stock market research to over 30,000 subscribers, in more than 60 countries. Mr. Payne is a regular contributor to the Fox Business and Fox News Networks. For more information about Mr. Payne, please refer to the company’s website www.wstreet.com.