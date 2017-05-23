OPEC Meeting: Tentative Programme

Here is the schedule for the OPEC meeting on Thursday. A press conference will follow. Note: times posted are for Vienna, Austria.

I will write-up my interpretation of the outcome following the press conference and publish my report on my Premium Service pages in Seeking Alpha's Marketplace. For more information, click here.

Al-Falih (president of OPEC), Barkindo (Secretary General) and Novak (Russian minister) are doing the press conference. At the December 10th press conference, Al-Falih said there would be no American shale response in 2017 (watch video at 51:35). US production is up about 500,000 b/d in 2017 through mid-May. He's either a liar or clueless, you decide.

Barkindo's latest fake news: in view of the market rebalancing "we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel." (OPEC's own numbers don't support that.) The light he sees in the tunnel is an on-coming train.