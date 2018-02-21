Time Travel To 2009 And Buy Into New Zealand Before The Crowds.

Shares once hit over $10 in 2012. You can get Tag today for 2009 prices and they have alot more assets in 2018 than they had in 2009.

Shares are $0.45 today 21/02/2018

Nice pop up on the Warrants today.

The interest is the Pukatea-1 Exploration well. The warrants entitle you to buy shares at $0.90 upto 1 year in the future. The company issued 11.5 million warrants with C$0.90 strike (expire March 2019), enabling cash to use to fund exploration while proving up the field.

Tag Oil has a pukatea-1-exploration-well/n the outcome of the Pukatea which started drilling on Jan 25, 2018. The objective is 2 fold, test a shallow sandstone the Mt. Messinger , and a much deeper limestone.The sandstone has indicated its oil charged, and now the team is drilling ahead to the high impact zone called the Tikorangi.

The Tikorangi is a fractured limestone under tremendous pressure and high temp, which pushes the technical limit of people and equipment to overcome the 1/5 chance attributed to Exploration projects like this.

The reward is a (P50) chance of 12 Million Barrels, which at $10-20 in ground value could be a nice prize to a smaller E&P junior. If they hit +1000 Barrels a day it would 2X the company overnight.

Yet, this limestone has a seen nearby wells yield upto 5000 Barrels a day, and that kind of production would be a 'company maker' in anybody who follow oil plays. Experts suggest a 16%-19% chance of recovering those kind of rates. So the risk / reward depends on which company you choose, their cash/debt and how much stake and leverage they each have in the rock and the oil.

A smaller explorer in Australia called Melbana energy has a 30% stake in the Pukatea. In the event of a success, it has more leverage to the upside yet that comes with additional risk of being a upstart with no current production at this time. You can find more about them here, http://www.melbana.com/site/investors/investors-centre

There are historic wells in the nearby WAIHAPA that found good results a decade ago in the Limestone. 2.5 km away the Pukatea is targeting the same rock, but updip, which is packed into a corner with a caprock, a large fault from the Taranaki thrust fault and the combo of those features could create a High Impact Oil Discovery.

The area WAIHAPA is held by junior NZ below. Who trade at a discount to the Tag Oil shares due to debt and smaller 1/10th of the production per day.

NZ has a interesting angle to it, the (OTC:LINK) WaihapaProductionStation.jpg

The facility below can handle 25,000 BBLs a/day. This means if the Pukatea is a discovery 2.5Km away it won't take much to pipeline the oil to this Waihapa location and get it send to market. The benefit to NZ would be some $ for handling the oil, and the added bonus of not having to drill a well to confirm the extent of the oilfield in Tikorangi Limestone and Shallower Sandstones.

So there is alot riding on the outcome and we should have some idea in March what the odds of success are going fwd.

You can play it safe and wait for results, or speculate with risk capital and choose your path to take a position in one of the many juniors over in Taranaki.