Enstar Group Appears To Be Cheap

A group of investors recently 'bought in' at ~$198 per share when the stock was as low as $193 via Kayla Re transaction.

Enstar Group is a well managed run-off & insurance conglomerate that is trading at a decent price relative to prospects and businesses owned.

I've been following this for a few years and think there is good value building up.

Run-off insurance and reinsurance covers are interesting specialities of the insurance world. Unlike run of the mill reinsurers and insurance writers, these areas should trade above book value because they are the discounted present value of future reserve releases. They are, in effect, the vacuum cleaners and debt collectors of defunct insurers. As Buffett has said on many occasions, insurance done right is worth gold - done wrong and you could go belly up. When insurers make mistakes, Enstar comes in to clean up. The insurers can release capital (what's left of it!) while Enstar can use commutations, special deals, or just time to run-off the claims. Meanwhile they can invest this float.

UNLIKE Berkshire Hathaway ($BRK.B) they do not currently have much equities on the investment side of the balance sheet but it's not zero...perhaps 15%. It also has corporate bonds and various real estate debt assets making up perhaps another 35% with the other 50% being short to <5 year government bonds.

In essence they are in a growth phase. Just like insurance is the engine of Berkshire's empire, Enstar is simply the engine. Perhaps in the future they'll become something more but either way it looks like a decent entry price.

PROS:

I see some nice deal making. They are providing reinsurance cover for closed business - https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/01/29/1313461/0/en/Enstar-Reinsures-840-Million-Portfolio-of-Novae-Legacy-Business.html

And last year they bought the workers compensation liabilities of a private company which I thought was unique.

While you see in the news many companies acquiring REINSURERS in the open market (e.g. AIG's purchase of Validus ($VR), they bought the other 50% of KaylaRe, a reinsurer they started with StonePoint and Hillhouse. As part of this transaction, those investors will be given 2 million new Enstar shares representing roughly a value of $198/share for the transaction.

As rates rise, financials like this should do well. I estimate that with rates going up say 1-2% (already they have gone up 1% since last year), Enstar could very well hit earnings of $300 to $400 million per year. At the midpoint that's $18/share vs a share price of $194 is a 10.7x P/E ratio.

CONS:

I wish they'd own more equities and I wish the CEO, an intelligent fellow didn't sell so much of his shares last year. I think he doesn't own too much anymore and there is a block of very large institutional investors. He didn't retire so I don't know what to make of the reduction. At first it was like 1/3, then it was almost the remainder. On the other hand, many large cap stocks have low CEO ownership, however, I seldom have seen someone start a business then sell down like this. Berkshire it isn't in that respect.

I'd like to see them give less money to 3rd party managers. I don't care how 'easy' it is to manage a more fixed income portfolio, but I have seen disasters when management delegates this important function to Goldman or anyone else. Sure Goldman is better than some no name manager or a complete loser but I still don't like it. They need to think about investments more carefully at some stage. Why not make above average returns on the asset side as well as the liability side? Given the funding source, a leveraged fixed income portfolio that isn't calleable and has a zero or close to zero cost is really what makes insurance companies do well in inflationary environments - but if inflation is unexpected you need to own quality businesses.

..

Still it's cheap enough, and a vibrant specialty run-off insurance and reinsurance company. In an inflationary environment financial assets that can increase earning power and keep labour costs down may do better.

Also I notice that they are conservative and tend to spot check partnerships or insurance deals before going all in. Smart...after all, many insurance deals blow up when you don't know what you contracted to buy - and it can blow up years later!

I also note they did not lose much on the hurricanes last year which suggests to me they sidestepped that disaster for the large part which is interesting.