Melanoma-Parkinson’s Disease connection?

The intriguing question to explore in this melanoma and Parkinson’s Disease observation, is the fact that melanin, the dark pigment of melanoma is also a prominent characteristic of dopamine-generating neurons in the brain structure, appropriately called the substantia nigra, which has long been known for insufficient production of dopamine in patients with Parkinson’s Disease . Is there a trigger for skin melanocytes to uncontrollably proliferate if dopamine production falters?