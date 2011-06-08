Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Melanoma-Parkinson’s Disease connection?

The intriguing question to explore in this melanoma and Parkinson’s Disease observation, is the fact that melanin, the dark pigment of melanoma is also a prominent characteristic of dopamine-generating neurons in the brain structure, appropriately called the substantia nigra, which has long been known for insufficient production of dopamine in patients with Parkinson’s Disease. Is there a trigger for skin melanocytes to uncontrollably proliferate if dopamine production falters?
 