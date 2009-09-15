Moral Hazard, Anti-Trust Exemptions and Too Big to Fail Failing to Test the Market

The previous Superintendant of Insurance for New York State, Eric Dinallo, often stated that he could not take enforcement actions against AIG because the firm was not an insurance company; it was a global banking multinational entity subject to different statutory mandates and therefore subject to a separate regulatory agency. Secondarily, the inability to implement anti-trust enforcement actions strikes one as a peculiar area for regulatory arbitrage. How did such loopholes get created in the first place?

Gramm-Leach-Bliley and the Commodity Futures Modernization Act broke down several barriers previously put in place during the 1930s with the passage into law of the Glass Steagall Act. Normally, one thinks of a loophole as an means whereby one is able to exempt themselves from some form of taxation. This case actually presents a gap in oversight and supervision where one of the largest MNCs is able to circumvent almost all forms of limitations and hindrance in its operational activities.

The dilemma is then compounded by several governmental bodies of the New York State and US not able to enforce, prosecute, break up or even comprehend a monster whose amalgamation was enabled through Congressional and Executive Branch blessings. Geithner has commented that the net effect of the trend was for all the regulators to point their fingers at each other harmoniusly saying that they couldn't do anything because it was not under their purview or jurisdiction. This pheonomenon is known as regulatory and jurisdictional arbitrage where certain industries are able to evade oversight and supervision.

In all fairness, Dinallo's former boss, Eliot Spitzer did in fact pursue and bring to resolution several lawsuits in the area of price fixing and collusion vis-a-vis AIG in 2004 among other cases. It is only that AIG FP, that being the Financial Products division, was able to function under the radar out of London effectively as a casino making leveraged bets with insurance premiums and 401 (k) assets. Spitzer's prosecutorial prowess brings another subject to light.

Federal regulatory agencies such as the SEC missed so many red flags that floor traders in Chicago at the CBOE and CME have made an interesting observation. Their contention is that the SEC is overly lawyered with young grads from law schools who do not know what to look for when doing an audit that entails examinations of anything linked with heavy derivative exposure. The financial engineering involved in Credit Default Swaps thereby fooled all of the best lawyers from the government who were checking off boxes on a clipboard. Most indicative of the failures at the federal level were the successes of Spitzer paradoxically at a more localized jusrisdiction. The NY AG systematically worked through the mutual fund, investment banking, and insurance industries whereas the SEC did nothing. The critiques of Chicago are thus validated.

Now there is one attorney who defies the claims of incompetence and ineptitude from Chicago. Now retired from Arnold & Porter in D.C., Brooksley Born led the CFTC from the mid to late 1990s. In 1998, she went up against then Chairman of the SEC, Arthur Levitt in addition to Larry Summers at Treasury, Robert Rubin, Alan Greenspan, and Phil Gramm of the Senate Banking Committee. So-called dark markets that are opaque where derivative contracts are traded from bank to bank with neither the instrument nor the transaction requiring itself to be listed on an exchange were the key area of concern for Born. All of her efforts were in vain. Everyone railed against her and marginalized her position to the extent that by May of 1999, she asked for someone else to be appointed as head of the CFTC rather than continue to fight a losing battle. The Commodity Futures Modernization became law shortly thereafter.

Something really out of the twilight zone and noted in an earlier post concerns the first private meeting that Brooksley Born ever had with Greenspan in the mid-1990s. It is exemplary of some of the more bizarre aspects of Ayn Rand and deregulatory thought as pertaining to anti-fraud efforts. The Fed Chairman told her that there would probably always be an area of disagreement between the two of them. When asked to clarify, Greenspan responded that he never agreed with fraud being something that requires legislation or codified law of any kind because fraud is 'self-correcting' and gets taken care of by market forces. The ideology rejects antitrust, antifraud, enforcement, early detection, prevention and most forms of law with the possible exception of contract law irrespective as to when those contracts may be illegal and may have been created by coercion.

The size of the bets was so large that the AIG bailout amounted to third party conduit payments that were made to the counterparties on the other side of AIG's trades with those guys being Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale of France, and Barclays of the U.K. More incredulous than the payments themselves is that the payments were one hundred cents on the dollar to those counterparties; in other words, their side of the bets was made whole, presumably because anything less than making them whole would be tantamount to global collapse. In other words, the several hundred billion in payments was really the equivalent of blackmail and extortion. Meanwhile, the guy who formerly led the AIG FP division lives in the tony Kensington area of London after extracting a compensation package and net worth in excess of $250,000,000.

The stated reason for the payments was preventing a systemic meltdown into what some officials described as the 16th Century. The translation here is a barter economy meaning that the real threat at hand was the fear of the U.S. dollar becoming wiped out in such a collapse. At this point, there is a failure to investigate, enforce, or prosecute on behalf of the New York State Insurance regulators and then the extortion takes place without any blocking.

The legal definition of gross negligence is the willful and careless disregard for the safety of others; that is precisely what took place at least in part with AIG. At first, there is a failure to prevent followed by a failure to enforce. Finally, the most ingenious exemplification of moral hazard where unchecked greed has no limit still does persist as a cloud over the horizon. Admittedly, systemic risk is a new pheonomenon; nonetheless, this is where a few suggestions, (albeit old ideas), have been made as far as possible remedies in the policy arena.

Clawback provisions would allow for previously reported profits to be confiscated by the state in the event where a privately held or publicly traded firm creates systemic risk which morphs into a taxpayer-rescued liability. Moral hazard is the obligation for the market to be tested with large corporate bankruptcies; otherwise, the incentive is there to grow liabilities to such a size that only a third party non-participant can rescue the situation by making it solvent. These could work for partial repayments; however, in examples where the size of the bets is fifty times the equity capital of the firm such as Lehman and they choose to not adjudicate through the bankruptcy code, they continue to privatize the profits and socialize the losses. Therein lies the theft.