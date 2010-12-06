Testimonial

Your services are very personal to me. In my music business career as an engineer, I was mentored by legendary producer Tom Dowd who produced every great record from Aretha to Ray Charles then Clapton, (Layla), Allman Bros., Rod Stewart and so on. I felt like it was ”deja vu all over again” when I found your newsletter and studied your musings for the past year or so, trying to figure out how to provide a little extra for my wife who stood by me thru bankruptcy and cancer. We work 12 hr days managing our small medical billing business, and with your guidance, I believe that I can succeed at this new venture and change our lives. You have a great talent - -Thank you for everything.

P.L.

Simi Valley, CA