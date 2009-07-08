S&P 500 Puts in a Nasty Head and Shoulders Top
Macro
Contributor Since 2013
John Thomas is a 50-year veteran of the financial markets. He spent 10 years as a financial journalist, ten more years trading for a major investment bank, and another decade running the first dedicated international hedge funds. Seeing the incredible inefficiencies and severe mispricing offered by the popping of multiple bubbles during the Great Crash of 2008, and missing the adrenaline of the marketplace, he returned to active hedge fund management.
With The Diary of a Mad Hedge Fund Trader, his goal is to broaden public understanding of the techniques and strategies employed by the most successful hedge funds so that they may more profitably manage their own money.
He publishes a daily research newsletter, and offers one of the most successful trade mentoring services in the industry. He currently has followers in 134 countries.
In his free time, John Thomas climbs mountains, does long distance backpacks, practices karate, performs aerobatics in antique aircraft, collects vintages wines, reads the Japanese classics, and engages in a wide variety of public service and philanthropic activities.
His career has taken him up to 20,000 feet on Mount Everest, to the edge of space at 90,000 feet in the Cockpit of a MIG-25, and to the depths of a sunken Japanese fleet in the Truk Lagoon.
Why they call him "Mad" he will never understand.
OK, so I don’t really open beer bottles with my teeth and do my own tattoos. But my call that the “golden cross” in the S&P 500 on June 23 was a bogus one turned out to be a bulls eye (see my report), and the abuse I piled on the analysts who predicted an upside breakout was richly deserved. I have kept a laser like focus on the real technical picture that has been unfolding for the last two weeks, that of a bearish head and shoulders top. David Fry nicely does the scut work on technical matters for me though his excellent ETF Digest blog. His chart and comments below are about to force us all to become historians, for it is setting up a perfect replay of 1937. That was when Roosevelt buckled under pressure from conservatives disgusted with four years of record government spending and groundbreaking social programs, and balanced the budget, igniting the second down leg of the Great Depression. It is no coincidence that both Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors, Christine Romer, and Fed Governor, Ben Bernanke, are authorities on this era. Thanks to Thursday’s diabolical employment numbers, Mr. Market is now telling us that a “W” recession and the second stimulus package it will demand are on the table. There is room for a short play here on US stocks. Look at the ProShares Ultra short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SDS), which is down 54% since March 9, and is overdue for a rebound. It will give you a nice 200% short position in a falling market. Please pass the church key.