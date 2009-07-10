We're Now back at 2000 Levels for Total Employment

Totally overshadowed by Thursday’s catastrophic June nonfarm payroll were the figures on total employment, which were much worse, falling by 0.8%. That means that one million fewer people worked in June. Furthermore, the average workweek fell to 33.0 hours, the lowest on record, while the weekly paycheck plummeted to $611.49. To illustrate how this is not your father’s recession, or even your grandfather’s, look at the chart below from www.chartoftheday.com , which shows that we were well on the road to recovery at this point in the cycle in past recessions. The jobs recovery should have started three months ago. Who is going to buy all of those houses?

