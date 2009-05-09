Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Water is the Ultimate Consumer Staple

Water may be the ultimate consumer staple, and investment in fresh water infrastructure is going to be a good long term investment theme. Although Earth is often referred to as the water planet, only 2.5% is fresh, and three quarters of that is locked up in ice at the North and South poles.  Some 18% of the world population lacks access to potable water, and demand is expected to rise by 40% in the next 20 years. The UN says that $11 billion a year is needed for water infrastructure investment, and $15 billion of the US stimulus package will be similarly spent. An easy way to participate is to buy the Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW), or buy the individual stocks Geberit AG (GEBN) and Veolia Environment (VIE).