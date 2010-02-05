Andrew Horowitz of The Disciplined Investor on Hedge Fund Radio This Week

My guest on Hedge Fund Radio this week is Andrew Horowitz, president and founder of Fort Lauderdale, Florida based Horowitz & Company. Andrew is a registered investment advisor, blogger, and podcaster extraordinaire. He has built one of the most sophisticated investment websites on the Internet, and his podcasts, 145 of which have been posted so far, and are rated among the “Top Ten iTunes”. Andrew uses a blended investment approach called “QuantaFundaTechna” which combines stocks, mutual funds, ETF’s, and options to deliver investment returns. In 2007, Andy has published a book about his approach called The Disciplined Investor-Essential Strategies for Success. Andrew also writes for AOL Finance and MSN Money. You can learn more about Andrew Horowitz by visiting his website at thedisciplinedinvestor.com.
