Mad Options Trader Delivers A 214.71% Profit In 27 Months

I have recently heard from several followers of my new Mad Options Trader (MOT) service that they have earned enough in their first three weeks to cover it's cost FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL YEARS!

"Whiz", who runs MOT for me, has certainly had a hot hand, with almost every trade turning immediately profitable.

At the request of several readers, I have therefore conducted an audit of the long term trading performance of the Mad Options Trader.

The numbers blew my mind.

Since May 20, 2014, the Mad Options Trader has delivered A STUNNING 214.71% PROFIT, net of fees.

This is during a period when the overall market performance was essentially zero.

That is far better than my own numbers, but then "Whiz" is much more aggressive and using more leverage over a shorter time frame than I am.

Chalk my cautiousness up to my advanced age. I am too old to start over again as a junior trader at Morgan Stanley, as if they would have me back.

Still, you now have your choice of winners, Mad Options Trader up +214.71% in 27 months, or Mad Hedge Fund Trader up +201.65% in 69 months.

You are spoiled for choice. It doesn't get any better than that in the trading world.

I take great pleasure in pointing out that Whiz and I provide the only trade mentoring services that publish audited performance on a daily basis.

NONE OF THE OTHERS DO BECAUSE THEY ALL LOSE MONEY!

Believe me, if they HAD decent performance to report, it would be in your inbox every morning. Their silence speaks volumes.

I should take this opportunity to remind you that your free subscription to the Mad Options Trader expires in only one week, on August 31.

After that, the service will only be available as a $1,500 upgrade to your existing Mad Hedge Fund Trader service.

Nancy is taking orders now.

SPECIAL NOTE: Because of the urgency and frequency of the Mad Options Trader Alerts, you absolutely MUST sign up for our text message service.

For risk profiles of some of MOT's recent trades, please look at the charts below.

The Mad Options Trader service focuses primarily on the weekly US equity options expirations, with the goal of making profits at all times.

The trading will take place in the S&P 500 (SPX), major industry ETF's like the Financials Select Sector (NYSEARCA:XLF), and large capitalized single names, such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Matt is my old friend and fellow comrade in arms of Top Gun Options, one of the best performing trade mentoring outfits in the industry.

Matt's performance works out to an eye-popping average of 7.92% a month, and annualizes out to an incredible 95.11% a year.

Matt, a native of New Jersey, joined the Navy straight out of college, and rose to become an F-18/A fighter pilot. He attended the famed Top Gun school in Coronado, California. During the second Iraq War, Matt flew 44 combat missions.

Matt left the service in 2006, and immediately entered the hedge fund industry. A rapid series of promotions eventually took him to Peak6 Investments, L.P., a prominent Chicago hedge fund.

There, he soaked up the most crucial elements of technical market timing, fundamental name selection, risk control, and options trade execution.

These are the multiple skills that have enabled Matt to post such a blockbuster performance.

Matt, known to his friends by his old pilot handle of "Whiz", is an incredibly valuable addition to the Mad Hedge Fund Trader team. I have appointed him Head of Options Trading.

I have known for some time that fortunes were being made in the weekly options expirations, where stories of tenfold returns are not unheard of. It is a strategy that is perfectly suited to these highly volatile, uncertain times, with most options positions expiring within four days.

Matt allows us to fill that gap in our product offerings.

The Mad Options Trader provides essential support for the active trader and will include:

1) Instant Trade Alerts texted at key technical levels. Alerts will be sent out on the opening and closing of every filled position.

2) Weekly Market Strategy Webinars held every Monday at 1:00 to 1:30 PM ET to give you a head's up on the week ahead.

3) A weekly Live Trading Room held every Tuesday from 9:00 to 10:30 AM ET to give followers active real time trading experience.

4) Specialized Training Webinars on how to best execute Matt's trades.

What I love about Matt is that he eats his own cooking.

Many of the Trade Alerts he recommends are executed in his own personal retirement account with real dollars.

From September 1, The Mad Options Trader will be available as a $1,500 per year upgrade to The Diary of the Mad Hedge Fund Trader or Global Trading Dispatch, the core research and trade mentoring service of the Mad Hedge Fund Trader.

Good Luck and Good Trading,

John Thomas

Publisher and CEO of The Mad Hedge Fund Trader

I Hire Only the Best Talent

The Diary of a Mad Hedge Fund Trader, published since 2008, has become the top performing trade mentoring and research service in the industry, averaging a 34.84% annual return since inception for subscribers.

It's fundamental and technical calls on stocks, bonds, foreign currencies, energy, commodities, and real estate have been unmatched. It is published by John Thomas, a 45-year market veteran, and one of the founders of the hedge fund industry.

