Emerging Markets Are on a Tear
John Thomas is a 50-year veteran of the financial markets. He spent 10 years as a financial journalist, ten more years trading for a major investment bank, and another decade running the first dedicated international hedge funds.
With The Diary of a Mad Hedge Fund Trader, his goal is to broaden public understanding of the techniques and strategies employed by the most successful hedge funds so that they may more profitably manage their own money.
He publishes a daily research newsletter, and offers one of the most successful trade mentoring services in the industry.
Regular readers of this letter know that I have been going on about emerging markets like a broken record (as my kids ask “What’s a record?”). My favorite investment targets have been on an absolute tear lately. In July, Poland (NYSEARCA:EPOL), (click here for “Where to Play the Dead Cat Bounce in Europe” ) soared by 25%, Chile (BATS:ECH) rocketed by 17% (click here for “Chile is Looking Hot”), Singapore popped 13% (click here for “Singapore Sizzles”), and Indonesia jumped 11% (click here for that call). Portfolio managers are voting with their feet, unsurprisingly choosing to invest in the portion of the global economy that will account for 90% of growth for the next decade, and giving a cold shoulder to the home market that will only provide 10%. They are capturing a double whammy in that appreciating currencies and rising share prices create a leveraged, hockey stick effect on trading profits. If you want to run with the bulls, make sure your passport is current.