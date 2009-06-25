Paul Krugman made an insightful point on his New York Times blog (see krugman.blogs.nytimes.com/). The surprise 17% improvement in new housing starts for May, which many heralded as a bonafide green shoot, is not what it seems. Sure, 17% is a nice number, but we’re coming off such a low base the number is meaningless. 17% ain’t what it used to be. It’s like General Motors (GXM) (note new ticker symbol) going from $2 to $3. Sure, it’s a 50% move, but it doesn’t mean the bankrupt company is back in the pink of health. You could use the same argument for the 40% move in the S&P500. Since virtually all of our economic data is recovering from once a century extremes, they will have to be viewed with many grains of salt. When you meet Paul in person he is a pussycat, but in print is he Freddy Kruger meets Jack the Ripper.
Paul Krugman on How Statistics Lie
Paul Krugman made an insightful point on his New York Times blog (see krugman.blogs.nytimes.com/). The surprise 17% improvement in new housing starts for May, which many heralded as a bonafide green shoot, is not what it seems. Sure, 17% is a nice number, but we’re coming off such a low base the number is meaningless. 17% ain’t what it used to be. It’s like General Motors (GXM) (note new ticker symbol) going from $2 to $3. Sure, it’s a 50% move, but it doesn’t mean the bankrupt company is back in the pink of health. You could use the same argument for the 40% move in the S&P500. Since virtually all of our economic data is recovering from once a century extremes, they will have to be viewed with many grains of salt. When you meet Paul in person he is a pussycat, but in print is he Freddy Kruger meets Jack the Ripper.