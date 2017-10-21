Why Is The Fed Starting To Ask Questions About Volatility Trading?

For first time the FED Dealer Quarterly Questionnaire includes questions about net long/short volatility product positions held by dealers.

Historic low market volatility may be inducing the Fed to consider the systemic risks to the "plumbing" of the market as a result of the lowest volatility regime ever. In addition, it seems the many news articles on shorting volatility and what harm this may do to the "plumbing" of the market and of course to those who are short vol, may have made an impression on the Fed. For the first time in the quarterly questionnaire, there were new questions for dealers on volatility product exposure, both long and short. In particular the Fed wanted to know:

1) How would you characterize the current use of volatility strategies and products by clients of each of the following types [hedge funds, mutual funds, exchange-traded products, investment advisors, pension funds, insurance companies, non-financial companies]?

2) On net, how are your clients of each of the following types [hedge funds, mutual funds, exchange-traded products, investment advisors, pension funds, insurance companies, non-financial companies] positioned for a sustained increase in equity volatility?

3) Relative to September 2015, how have your clients of each type [hedge funds, mutual funds, exchange-traded products, investment advisors, pension funds, insurance companies, non-financial companies] changed their net positioning with respect to equity volatility?

4) How does your institution manage counterparty exposure to clients who are short equity volatility?

5) Which instruments are most heavily used by your institution’s clients [hedge funds, mutual funds, exchange-traded products, investment advisors, pension funds, insurance companies, non-financial companies] to gain or manage exposure to equity volatility?

The result of the polling can be seen here - The Fed - SCOOS.

The highlights are as followed:

73% of hedge funds are employing volatility strategies, some to a greater degree than others.

33% of insurance companies are also employing volatility strategies, some to a greater degree than others.

In all categories of market participants the majority said volatility product and strategy usage has not increased since 2015.

In all categories of market participants, there was a higher % that said that more of their clients are net long than net short than vice versa. And the highest % answer was that net long and net short were equally weighted.

In all categories of market participants, the highest % answered that since 2015 there was no significant change in volatility exposure from one side to the other (net long moving to net short, or vice versa).

In terms of managing counterparty exposure, by far the greatest number said collection of initial and variation margin was primary, this was followed by limits on long–short gross notional exposure.

It is interesting to note that Interactive Brokers just recently limited their notional exposure by increasing margin requirements for all volatility related products.

Finally, the top rated way market participants gained exposure to volatility was through exchange-traded equity options followed by VIX futures and options.

The Fed has always viewed itself the Guardian of Last Resort for world market order. So it is helpful they gain an understanding of the intense interest in volatility trading.

However is the Fed asking the right questions? What does it mean when you have low vol in the system and high correlation of bonds and stocks and every asset class? How easy is it to "spoof" the system as happened with the Flash Crash in May, 2010? What about product construction? What happens when SVXY goes to 0 when the VIX index spikes over 300% in one day and how does this then bleed into the rest of the "plumbing" of the market? Perhaps some stress tests would be helpful to make sure some of these products are safe enough for the market to bear. And we also have historical low volatility in treasuries and bonds too. What questions might the Fed have for these sector participants?

Currently Low Vol is persistent in every corner of the market. Forget vol products, what happens when the entire market has a seismic event hit and awakes all asset volatility from its current slumber? Will the market be ready for the volume of protection demand that will occur?