What's Going On With NRZ?

The following piece is an excerpt from a longer article sent to subscribers on April 13th. I reiterated and maintained the view in a follow up piece on April 19th. On April 20th, the price took a beating.

This is a difficult article to write. The challenge is that I'd like so much more information before I begin, but I feel it is critical to get this warning flag up to investors as quickly as possible. A frequent subscriber request for research was New Residential (NYSE:NRZ). The major reason for investors to want the research is the complexity of NRZ's accounting making them an incredibly difficult black box to examine. Most mREITs I can open up and assess fairly quickly. Hard ones take a few hours, easy ones I can glance at in 30 minutes or so and get a feel for what they are doing. Setting price targets takes vastly longer, but at least a simple summary shouldn't take too long. With NRZ, it is more difficult.

I would've put this off until later, but I know some subscribers are long NRZ and I have a duty to do my best to give them the information they need to protect their portfolio.

With that said, here we go.

NRZ's assets and liabilities are primarily level 3. Here is the definition given within NRZ's 10-K:

There are few things I despise more than widespread use of level 3 assets. I want to know that I can verify values. Unobservable inputs is precisely the opposite of everything I want for transparency.

Here is the breakdown of their assets:

That is over $14 billion in level 3 assets.

Here is their equity

Notice that we're talking about around $3.2 billion in equity. The level 3 assets are well over 4 times the total value of equity. Given that I'm an analyst who goes deep into the accounting, can you see why this mREIT makes me uncomfortable.

Summarizing the Rest

I go into calculations of book value per share and the huge premium. Then look at the way NRZ appears to be making a fortune on MSR and eMSR assets while every other mortgage REIT that touches them is losing badly. My concern for NRZ had more to do with their exposure to Walter Investment Management (WAC) than with Ocwen (NYSE:OCN), but the recent hit to the share price came from their significant connection to OCN.

I believe most analysts covering NRZ don't fundamentally understand the company. Many don't even fully understand the mREIT sector. The full article goes much deeper into the connection between NRZ and WAC as well as identifying why that could be a major issue. Shares of NRZ last closed at $16.34. They were over $17 when my initial work went out and over $17.50 when I followed up on it.

I may take a bearish position through the options market.