All That Glitters Is...Gold

Well gold is making a comeback and looks like it's got a good move underway. Not sure why it's moving but that doesn't matter. All that matters is that it is moving. In my last update on August 8, it was pulling back to a downtrend line. Let's look at the chart below.

GLD Daily Chart - click to enlarge

It has broken through that trendline and more importantly it has broken back up through the bottom of the Descending Triangle that occurred in April-June. Volume the last two days has been well above the 50 day average volume. I would say gold, via GLD is moving higher. So you can play it by buying GLD itself or by buying Call options on GLD. I believe this is a short-term play although you never know what the market will give you. There is resistance at 137.62 and at 143.43.

Another play is on a gold mining stock. I am looking at Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM). It is acting very well lately. It too broke a downtrend line on August 12. This was about a 5-6 month-long downtrend. It has also broken a downtrend from last October.

NEM has closed up 5 out of the last 7 trading days. On all 5 days, the volume was greater than the average volume for the previous 50 trading days, so buying is definitely coming into the stock.

I will be looking at October Calls on NEM first thing in the morning. NEM will need to get through 35.50 and then the 38.50 area. Two small gaps are begging to be closed. We'll see how fast we get there.

Disclosure: I am long NEM.

Additional disclosure: Long NEM thru options.