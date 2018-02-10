OPEX Price Magnets 2/10/18

This is a sample of information that my subscriber's receive each morning from the prior day's settlement data.

OPEX Price Magnets are one tool in an investor's or trader's toolkit.

OPEX Price Magnets are a calculated value that represent the price level at which the futures price optimizes the value of the calls and puts in the front-month futures contract.

OPEX Price Magnets are similar to Max Pain calculations that others calculate on stocks.