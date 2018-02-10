OPEX Price Magnets 2/10/18

Disclaimer
Summary
Here is a summary of yesterday’s settlement OPEX Price magnets for gold, WTI crude, natural gas and EURUSD. The natural gas price magnet is showing high divergence from the futures price.
Gold futures have re-traced to become even with the price magnet.
Crude oil futures have likewise retraced to the price magnet ahead of option expiration next week.
The natgas price magnet is showing divergence from the futures price, but OPEX is about two weeks away and the magnet can continue to decline.
EURUSD futures closed near the price magnet on Friday’s option expiration.
