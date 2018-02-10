Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

OPEX Price Magnets 2/10/18

Summary

This is a sample of information that my subscriber's receive each morning from the prior day's settlement data.

OPEX Price Magnets are one tool in an investor's or trader's toolkit.

OPEX Price Magnets are a calculated value that represent the price level at which the futures price optimizes the value of the calls and puts in the front-month futures contract.

OPEX Price Magnets are similar to Max Pain calculations that others calculate on stocks.

Disclaimer

This article was written for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities.  For a full disclaimer, please view visit https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/14584222-viking-analytics/4989852-viking-analytics-disclaimer.

Summary

Here is a summary of yesterday’s settlement OPEX Price magnets for gold, WTI crude, natural gas and EURUSD.  The natural gas price magnet is showing high divergence from the futures price.

 Gold futures have re-traced to become even with the price magnet.

Crude oil futures have likewise retraced to the price magnet ahead of option expiration next week. 

The natgas price magnet is showing divergence from the futures price, but OPEX is about two weeks away and the magnet can continue to decline.

EURUSD futures closed near the price magnet on Friday’s option expiration.

Commodity Conquest

If you liked this article, you might be interested in a trial of my Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service.

In my Marketplace Service, I publish a daily update on the OPEX price magnets for gold, crude oil natural gas and EURUSD futures, along with other indicators and commentary.  In addition, I conduct buy-side coverage on nine energy and commodity companies.  My verifiable record of Marketplace trades since June 2017 is shown below.