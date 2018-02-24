End Of Week Price Magnets For Gold, Oil, S&P Futures And Natural Gas

This is a sample report that my Marketplace subscribers receive each trading day.

Introduction

The OPEX Price Magnets are similar to sentiment indicators, in that they can be used in conjunction with technical analysis, fundamental analysis, COT reports and other tools. The Price Magnets are not a “forecast” or a “prediction.” However, they do show the price level at which the large traders are expected to earn the highest profits on various option expiration dates.

Disclaimer

This report was written for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. For a full disclaimer, please view visit Disclaimer

Summary

Here are some highlights of today’s report:

Natural gas monthly options expired yesterday. Since the Price Magnet expired divergent, it is possible that some large traders have rolled a long position until next week, or a long position into the March cash market. The nearby Price Magnets are all in balance with the futures price.

Gold Futures vs. Price Magnet

The nearby gold futures are in balance with the Price Magnet. The option expiration in May negatively divergent with the highest options open interest of the next three option expirations.

Crude Oil Futures vs. Price Magnet

The option expiration in May continues to show a large negative divergence with the futures price.

Natural Gas Futures vs. Price Magnet

The natural gas futures expired with a positive Price Magnet divergence. Yesterday’s Price Magnet of $2.747 is for the April futures contract, the day prior Price Magnet near $2.88 was for the March futures contract.

S&P Futures vs. Price Magnet

This chart and table show the option expirations for the: 1) nearest End of Month option expiration, 2) the nearest Weekly option expiration, and 3) nearest monthly or quarterly expiration. Please note that the Magnet Strength is weak until the monthly expiration.

EURUSD Futures vs. Price Magnet

The EURUSD Price Magnets are in balance with the futures prices through May.

History of EURUSD and S&P Futures vs. Price Magnets.

The EURUSD and S&P Futures have recently shown meaningful convergence towards the OPEX Price Magnet ahead of option expiration.