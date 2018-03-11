A Key Option Expiration For The Stock Market Is 3/16/18. How Are The Big Trader's Positioned?

Today’s Notes:

S&P Futures options expire on 3/16, and the value of the futures is divergent with the Price Magnet. Gold and WTI crude oil Price Magnets are more than 50% divergent from futures prices in the May time frame. The nearby corn Price Magnet is negatively divergent from futures prices. As always, please review the graphs and tables for more information. Click this link to learn more about the theory of Price Magnets.

Guide to OPEX Price Magnets

The OPEX Price Magnet is the price level where total options market gamma, delta and value are neutral for a given option expiration date. Large traders and market makers hedge their delta and gamma to maximize their trading profits, and often must re-calibrate their positions as option expiration approaches. Since the large traders can optimize profits at where delta and gamma are neutral, the Price Magnet can have influence on price. However, the Price Magnet is not a “target,” a “forecast,” or a “prediction.”

We consider the Price Magnet to be the most relevant when: a) the Magnet Premium to the futures price is significant, b) the days to expiration is nearby, and c) the Magnet Strength is relatively high. Here is an example from the S&P futures market.

The Magnet Premium to Futures is the most important data point in our analysis. We compare the Magnet Premium against the expected Standard Deviation between now and when the options expire. If the Magnet Premium % is larger than the expected Standard Deviation %, then we consider that to be a significant divergence. Here is a table that describes the color coding for the Magnet Premium.

The table below provides a description of each of the rows in our data tables.

We report on the option expirations that are most meaningful for each security. For the futures markets, we report the Price Magnet for the three nearest monthly expirations. For S&P Futures and US Treasuries, we also publish weekly option expirations. For all ETFs, we report on the nearest monthly option expiration.