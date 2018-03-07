What Should Have Been The Cure For Tesla's Woes

The way this all seems to me is even though OPEC didn't get their way in terms of limiting production and maintaining astronomical profits, they have most certainly hindered the race to EVs through cheaper Gas & Diesel prices.

A lot of this has to do with new drilling/fracking technologies that are keeping the supply/demand in check, but the other side is how Americans who now see lower prices at the pumps are rushing out to go buy SUVs, Trucks and giant/muscle vehicles with thirsty V8's. You know, it's been nearly 5 years since I've seen a Hummer H2 on the roads. Now they are everywhere since gas in below $5/gallon. Where were these things? <-- Garage decoration likely...



The recent surge of Americans going back to fuel thirsty power hungry people who are more concerned with 0-60 times instead of the environment are creating yet another future crisis that OPEC will be glad to rake in profits from. Another realized supply/demand problem that will once again force the US government to adopt more 'Cash for Clunkers' type programs. It would be real sad to see these very nice looking & tech advanced vehicles turn into toasters again...

I can go on and on about all this, but the new Hybrid standard appears to be 50MPG thanks to Honda Accord Hybrid innovations creating a new set of efficiency and technology goals. This is the new pace, and the Toyota Prius is quickly becoming a fond memory among new car buyers...

Tesla has huge hurdles to overcome and they should have been only responsible for battery and power-train development instead of the entire car - they just lack fit and finish and integration standards that have improved greatly for the big-dog manufacturers. They should have initially outsourced their frames to an independent like Magna Powertrain - which has plants both in Austria and Canada. I'm using Magna as an example because many foreign and domestic manufacturers use them for at least one of their model production lines and they are incredibly good at what they do.

I'm certain if the right deal was presented by Tesla, Magna would have created an assembly line integrated into the Stateside Tesla MegaFactory. The overseas deliveries could have been made overseas with Tesla just responsible for Powertrain delivery. With that said, it would have been way more likely Tesla could have met these high delivery numbers. Once profits are obtained, Tesla could have worked it in the deal to buy existing equipment at the MegaFactory for full Tesla owned production here in the States all while keeping ties with Magna overseas for foreign production.



Everybody wins! This is the end of my opinion. Thanks!