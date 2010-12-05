Magic Formula Investing Weekly Roundup 12/5/2010

Magic Formula Investing (NASDAQ:MFI), as described by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt in The Little Book that Beats the Market, consists of ranking stocks by earnings yield (cheap) and return on capital (quality), adding the rankings together, and buying from the resulting lists. Below are stocks that have moved into, and dropped out of, 3 of the MFI screens used by MagicDiligence:

Entering the 50 over 50 million screen:

Cardiome Pharma Corp (CRME)

Dropping out of the 50 over 50 million screen:

Global Power Equipment Group Inc (GLPW)Zalicus Inc (ZLCS)

Entering the 50 over 1 billion screen:

Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO Power-One Inc. (NASDAQ: PWER

Dropping out of the 50 over 1 billion screen:

ManTech International Corp (NASDAQ: MANT

Entering the 30 over 3 billion screen:

Altria Group Inc ( MO

Dropping out of the 30 over 3 billion screen: