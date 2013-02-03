Magic Formula Investing Weekly Roundup 2/3/2013

Magic Formula Investing (NASDAQ:MFI), as described by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt inThe Little Book that Beats the Market, consists of ranking stocks by earnings yield (cheap) and return on capital (quality), adding the rankings together, and buying from the resulting lists. Below are stocks that have moved into, and dropped out of, 3 of the MFI screens used by MagicDiligence:

Entering the 50 over 50 million screen:

Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM)

Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY)

CA Inc (NASDAQ:CA)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Lorillard Inc (NYSE:LO)

Dropping out of the 50 over 50 million screen:

Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB)

Great Northern Iron Ore Properties (NYSE:GNI)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Poseidon Concepts Corp (OTC:POOSF)

Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS)

Entering the 50 over 1 billion screen:

Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS)

Joy Global Inc (NYSE:JOY)

Select Comfort Corp (SCSS)

Dropping out of the 50 over 1 billion screen:

CVR Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI)

Endo Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Entering the 30 over 3 billion screen:

Weight Watchers International Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW)

Dropping out of the 30 over 3 billion screen:

