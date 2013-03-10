Magic Formula Investing Weekly Roundup 3/10/2013

Magic Formula Investing (NASDAQ:MFI), as described by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt inThe Little Book that Beats the Market, consists of ranking stocks by earnings yield (cheap) and return on capital (quality), adding the rankings together, and buying from the resulting lists. Below are stocks that have moved into, and dropped out of, 3 of the MFI screens used by MagicDiligence:

Entering the 50 over 50 million screen:

Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX)

Dun & Bradstreet Corp (The) (NYSE:DNB)

PetMed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Select Comfort Corp (SCSS)

SuperMedia Inc (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Exelis Inc (NYSE:XLS)

Dropping out of the 50 over 50 million screen:

Belo Corp. (NYSE:BLC)

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF)

Northern Tier Energy Inc (NYSE:NTI)

Pozen Inc (NASDAQ:POZN)

Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Starz (NASDAQ:STRZA)

Entering the 50 over 1 billion screen:

Deluxe Corp (DLX)

Dun & Bradstreet Corp (The) (DNB)

Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS)

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Dropping out of the 50 over 1 billion screen:

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Protein Design Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Select Comfort Corp (SCSS)

Starz (STRZA)

Entering the 30 over 3 billion screen:

Dun & Bradstreet Corp (The) (DNB)

Harris Corp (HRS)

Joy Global Inc (NYSE:JOY)

Dropping out of the 30 over 3 billion screen:

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB)