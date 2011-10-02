Magic Formula Investing News and Links Week of 10/2/2011

Since the "official" Magic Formula Investing screen did not update at the end of last week, we don't have a roundup of stocks moving in and out of it for the past week. However, below are some interesting news and analysis of Magic Formula stocks from around the investing world this past week.

CNBC Interview with Joel Greenblatt

In short, Greenblatt sees the market as dramatically undervalued and would be an aggressive buyer here.

Dell's Transition from Phase I to Phase II Restructuring Creates Best Buying Opportunity

Really excellent article on the bull case for Dell (NYSE:DELL), which remains a very attractive Magic Formula stock at current.

Microsoft and Samsung Broaden Smartphone Partnership

Adds another Android revenue stream for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and gets another major OEM on board the Windows Phone OS. A win-win.

Dolby Laboratories: Checking the Market's Reaction to Bad News

A good analysis of MFI stock Dolby (NYSE:DLB). The Windows 8 overhang is probably the most significant over the stock, but this remains a really great business model.

PetMed Express: This Dog May Have Some Bark Left In It

Another good review of a Magic Formula stock (PetMed Express PETS) from Frank Voisin. I tend to agree with him here - probably undervalued, but not dramatically so.

Disclosure: Steve owns MSFT, DELL