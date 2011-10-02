Magic Formula Investing News and Links Week of 10/2/2011

CNBC Interview with Joel Greenblatt
In short, Greenblatt sees the market as dramatically undervalued and would be an aggressive buyer here.
Dell's Transition from Phase I to Phase II Restructuring Creates Best Buying Opportunity
Really excellent article on the bull case for Dell (NYSE:DELL), which remains a very attractive Magic Formula stock at current.
Microsoft and Samsung Broaden Smartphone Partnership
Adds another Android revenue stream for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and gets another major OEM on board the Windows Phone OS. A win-win.
Dolby Laboratories: Checking the Market's Reaction to Bad News
A good analysis of MFI stock Dolby (NYSE:DLB). The Windows 8 overhang is probably the most significant over the stock, but this remains a really great business model.
PetMed Express: This Dog May Have Some Bark Left In It
Another good review of a Magic Formula stock (PetMed Express PETS) from Frank Voisin. I tend to agree with him here - probably undervalued, but not dramatically so.
Disclosure: Steve owns MSFT, DELL