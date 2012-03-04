Magic Formula Investing Weekly Roundup 3/4/2012

Magic Formula Investing (NASDAQ:MFI), as described by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt in The Little Book that Beats the Market, consists of ranking stocks by earnings yield (cheap) and return on capital (quality), adding the rankings together, and buying from the resulting lists. Below are stocks that have moved into, and dropped out of, 3 of the MFI screens used by MagicDiligence:

Entering the 50 over 50 million screen:

ITT Corp (NYSE: ITT Lakes Entertainment Inc (LACO)Nature's Sunshine Products Inc (NASDAQ: NATR Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG

Dropping out of the 50 over 50 million screen:

Dex One Corp (DEXO)

Entering the 50 over 1 billion screen:

Dropping out of the 50 over 1 billion screen:

Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp (MRX)ViroPharma Inc ( VPHM Webmd Health Corp (NASDAQ: WBMD

Entering the 30 over 3 billion screen:

Gilead Sciences Inc ( GILD Eli Lilly and Co ( LLY

Dropping out of the 30 over 3 billion screen: