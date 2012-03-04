Magic Formula Investing Weekly Roundup 3/4/2012

Magic Formula Investing (NASDAQ:MFI), as described by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt in The Little Book that Beats the Market, consists of ranking stocks by earnings yield (cheap) and return on capital (quality), adding the rankings together, and buying from the resulting lists. Below are stocks that have moved into, and dropped out of, 3 of the MFI screens used by MagicDiligence:
Entering the 50 over 50 million screen:ITT Corp (NYSE:ITT)
Lakes Entertainment Inc (LACO)
ManTech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)
Nature's Sunshine Products Inc (NASDAQ:NATR)
USANA Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA)
Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)
Dropping out of the 50 over 50 million screen:Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)
Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO)
Dex One Corp (DEXO)
Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp (MRX)
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)
ViroPharma Inc (VPHM)
Entering the 50 over 1 billion screen:Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE:GCI)
Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD)
Hewlett-Packard Co (NYSE:HPQ)
Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY)
TRW Automotive Holdings Corp (NYSE:TRW)
Dropping out of the 50 over 1 billion screen:Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp (MRX)
Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL)
Par Pharmaceutical Companies Inc (NYSE:PRX)
ViroPharma Inc (VPHM)
Webmd Health Corp (NASDAQ:WBMD)
Entering the 30 over 3 billion screen:Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Dropping out of the 30 over 3 billion screen:Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)
Oracle Corp (ORCL)