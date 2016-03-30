4 Reasons Why Stock Splits Are Good

You hear it time and time again.

"Stock splits are meaningless."

Many very influential and successful investors have said it. Even Warren Buffett, maybe the most influential and successful investor of all, refused to split Berkshire Hathaway stock for over 30 years.

But there are meaningful benefits to splitting stock. In this article I want to point out a few of them and dispel this not-quite-true notion.

A company's market capitalization - that is, how much the entire company is worth - is simply the share price times the number of shares a company has outstanding.

The classic "pie" metaphor explains it perfectly. The entire company is the entire pie. Each share is a slice of the pie. Most public companies have a lot of slices - usually tens of millions, and it can even get into the billions for larger companies!

A stock split is simply when the company takes each slice of the pie and cuts them into even smaller pieces. So where the pie may have previously had 10 million slices, now it has 20 million. The important thing is that THE PIE IS STILL THE SAME SIZE! It just has more pieces.

Take Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), for instance. Say you owned one share at $700 when the company split its stock 7-for-1 in June of 2014. You now had 7 shares, but the price of each was $700. Same $700, just 7 shares instead of 1.

You can see why many market commentators pooh-pooh stock splits. By the numbers, it has no effect on your economic stake in the company.

But there are other reasons why a split is beneficial. Here are 4 practical ones for individual investors: