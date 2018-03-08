How Our Tracking Portfolios Performed In February

Green-rated stocks are now outpacing the market by an average of 17% in under a year.

We saw "more of the same" performance wise: quality growth names continue to out-perform, while "cigar butt" value stocks continue to lag.

February was the first down month of the S&P in over a year.

Investing is for the long term. Wealth is built not from short-term trades, but from following sound strategies and keeping costs low over a lifetime of investing.

That said, it is important that we keep score. It is also interesting to see what short-term trends are developing in the market, and how both our mechanical and business ratings are performing against the S&P 500 (the SPY ETF, for our purposes).

With February 2018 now at a close, let's take a look at how our tracking portfolios performed for the month.

Tracking Portfolio Movement In February

Here are how all of the mechanical strategies did last month:

And a breakdown of how the stocks underlying the different business model diligence categories did:

Rating Monthly

Gain/Loss Monthly

vs. SPY Red -4.75% -0.57% Yellow -0.23% +4.36% Green +2.13% +6.60%

Thoughts and Conclusions

Three brief thoughts about February's performance:

More of the same in a down market. Although this was the first down month in over a year for the stock market, we saw similar relative performance from our different tracking portfolios. Deep Value continues to dramatically under-perform, "Red" rated stocks under-performed (as expected), while everything else out-paced the market.

Although this was the first down month in over a year for the stock market, we saw similar relative performance from our different tracking portfolios. Deep Value continues to dramatically under-perform, "Red" rated stocks under-performed (as expected), while everything else out-paced the market. Green rating continues to show its promise. Our "Green" rated companies are really starting to pull away performance-wise. The Green Team real-money portfolio extended its lead over the S&P, now beating it by almost 10 percentage points in just 10 months! The overall "Green" stock universe also is really crushing the market. Since we started rating stocks about one year ago, "Green" rated stocks on the whole are out-performing the S&P 500 by an average of 17.3%!

Our "Green" rated companies are really starting to pull away performance-wise. The Green Team real-money portfolio extended its lead over the S&P, now beating it by almost 10 percentage points in just 10 months! The overall "Green" stock universe also is really crushing the market. Since we started rating stocks about one year ago, "Green" rated stocks on the whole are out-performing the S&P 500 by an average of 17.3%! "Valuation correction" is over. We noted this last month, but the "valuation correction" that seemed to take shape last November didn't last very long. The market patterns we saw this month were much closer to what we've seen over the past 18 months. Strong performance from excellent business models with good growth, and weak performance from the "cigar butt", quantitatively cheap stocks.

