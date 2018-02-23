In A Volatile Market, Low-Volatility Stocks Can Shine
Summary
- Mark Hulbert has an interesting idea.
- He thinks that the low-volatility factor may make a comeback.
- I'm not sure I agree, but it's definitely worth a look.
From Hulbert's article on Barron's
Here are the 10 lowest-volatility stocks that are also recommended by at least one of the top-performing advisors monitored by the Hulbert Financial Digest. (The lowest-volatility stocks are those with the lowest monthly standard deviations over the trailing 24 months, according to a website created by Haugen.)
· Aflac (ticker: AFL)
· Amdocs (DOX)
· BCE (BCE)
· Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)
· Coca-Cola (KO)
· Honeywell International (HON)
· Loews (L)
· PepsiCo (PEP)
· Republic Services (RSG)
· Procter & Gamble (PG)
Low Volatility ETFs
If you're not into the whole stock-picking thing, there are ETFs that do that heavy lifting for you. Consider:
|LOW VOL
|PowerShares S&P 500 Low Vol
|SPLV
|LOW VOL
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global
|ACWV
|LOW VOL
|PowerShares S&P EM Low Vol
|EELV
|LOW VOL
|PowerShares S&P DM Low Vol
|IDLV
Check out these names, and think about whether low volatility is likely to make a comeback. This factor has not been working for quite some time, because market volatility has been so tame for so long.
