In A Volatile Market, Low-Volatility Stocks Can Shine

Feb. 23, 2018 12:23 AM ETAFL, BCE, BRK.B, DOX, HON, KO, L, PEP, PG, RSG2 Comments
Erik Conley profile picture
Erik Conley's Blog
Marketplace
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Portfolio Strategy, ETF investing, model portfolio

Contributor Since 2008

Trader, analyst & portfolio manager, from 1975 - 2001. Former head of equity trading at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now a private investor, founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and private investing coach.

It gives me great satisfaction to teach retail investors the same skills and strategies that I used with my high net worth clients as a private wealth manager. It may be a cliche, but giving something back to the community is more rewarding to me than helping very rich people get even richer.

Summary

  • Mark Hulbert has an interesting idea.
  • He thinks that the low-volatility factor may make a comeback.
  • I'm not sure I agree, but it's definitely worth a look.

From Hulbert's article on Barron's

Here are the 10 lowest-volatility stocks that are also recommended by at least one of the top-performing advisors monitored by the Hulbert Financial Digest. (The lowest-volatility stocks are those with the lowest monthly standard deviations over the trailing 24 months, according to a website created by Haugen.)

· Aflac (ticker: AFL)
· Amdocs (DOX)
· BCE (BCE)
· Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)
· Coca-Cola (KO)
· Honeywell International (HON)
· Loews (L)
· PepsiCo (PEP)
· Republic Services (RSG)
· Procter & Gamble (PG)

Low Volatility ETFs

If you're not into the whole stock-picking thing, there are ETFs that do that heavy lifting for you. Consider:

LOW VOL PowerShares S&P 500 Low Vol SPLV
LOW VOL iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ACWV
LOW VOL PowerShares S&P EM Low Vol EELV
LOW VOL PowerShares S&P DM Low Vol IDLV

Check out these names, and think about whether low volatility is likely to make a comeback. This factor has not been working for quite some time, because market volatility has been so tame for so long.

I offer several factor-based trading strategies on SA MarketPlace, although I don't offer a low-vol version. Check it out on SA, and on my website Home 2017 | Zen Investor

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in splv over the next 72 hours.

2 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.