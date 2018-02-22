New Exclusive Content To TPT Subscribers From Me!
Biotech, Healthcare, Deep Value, Contrarian
Contributor Since 2013
I am a former PhD scientist-turned-writer focused on cancer education. My writings in Seeking Alpha have been devoted to helping people identify promising investment opportunities in cancer research through commentary of recent events. Readers can learn more about other aspects of cancer research by visiting my site Invest Against Cancer.
I also collaborate with Avisol Capital Partners on their Marketplace service known as the Total Pharma Tracker (TPT). Some of my work will be available to TPT subscribers either exclusively, or in advance. If you are interested, please click the link above!
Summary
- 3 Things takes a retrospective look at the news in biotech, offering commentary and whatever insight I have on hand.
- Many readers have expressed more interest in actionable ideas, which are difficult to deliver!
- My new monthly series is focused on helping readers find new insights into upcoming catalysts.
Hello all! Today has been a bloodbath for my Advaxis stake, as I'm sure most of you are aware. But I want to alert you to a new bit of content that has gone live for subscribers to Avisol Capital Partner's Total Pharma Tracker (TPT).
You may recall that I am affiliated with them, and any subscribers who come to them through me give me a cut of their fee. So, as always, if you are interested in supporting my small slice of Seeking Alpha, please take a look!
But today I want to announce a new incentive, separate from everything else I'm doing on the site. It's something I'm calling PDUFA Watch, and it's focused on helping my readers predict potentially actionable events in the upcoming month. This provides commentary on PDUFA action dates divulged by companies with FDA-accepted new drug applications.
The series also provides some thoughts on softer events, like drug advisory committee meetings.
Overall, it's highly likely that you'll learn something you didn't know, and it could make a big difference in how fast you're able to act on an upcoming event.
Thank you for being a reader, and I hope that this is an idea that interests you. Have a great day!