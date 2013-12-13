WPCS UPDATE: Buyout Announcement Imminent?

On Wednesday evening, WPCS announced that it would release Q2 financial results on Monday, December 16, and hold its customary conference call to discuss the results. However, last night and without explanation, the company announced it will still issue its earnings report but will postpone its teleconference. Why is this so significant? Postponing a conference call to a date uncertain, just a day after announcing it and without explanation, is HIGHLY unusual, and strongly indicative that some kind of deal is being worked out. This is especially true with respect to WPCS given the multiple reasons I cited in my previous report, including recent management commentary and investor Barry Honig's involvement. I believe we can expect news regarding a strategic transaction/"shareholder value proposition" at any moment, perhaps as soon as this weekend. Where there's smoke there's fire...

Disclosure: I am long WPCS.