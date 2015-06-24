The One Lesson About Warren Buffett's Success That No One Wants To Hear

Dividend Growth Investing

Contributor Since 2008

I have been focusing my attention particularly to companies that regularly increase dividends to their shareholders for over a decade. I have also written about about dividend growth stocks on Seeking Alpha and my website for over a decade.





I am mostly a buyer of high quality dividend stocks, with solid competitive advantages. My holding period is forever - for as long as the dividend is at least maintained. I tend to concentrate my efforts on stocks which grow earnings and dividends, which provides outstanding total returns over time. I only focus my attention to stocks with sustainable dividend payments. I am also a firm believer in diversification accross sectors and geographic locations. I am a patient buy and hold investor, who believes that having an investment plan, investing regularly per your plan, staying the course, and keeping investment costs low are the best tools in the arsenal for the individual investor.





I share my thoughts on investing in dividend paying stocks that have consistently increased their payments over time and tips on growing my dividend income. I hope that my blog will serve as an inspiration for my readers and that it would change their financial lives for the better.