Twenty Dividend Champions For Further Research

I have built my portfolio of dividend growth stocks over the past 8 - 9 years, by following a disciplined approach to investing. Having an objective approach has helped me immensely in staying the course, and not panicking and selling out when things looked difficult. As a general rule, dividend growth investors buy stocks to hold for years. Success is the result of an enterprise that is purchased at an attractive valuation, which then manages to grow earnings and dividends over time. This allows the investor to compound wealth and income, and ignore short term price fluctuations. The only exception to avoiding the moody Mr Market is when it offers quality companies at a discount. Getting paid to hold on to stocks has been helpful. Seeing the companies I own thrive, and boosting their dividends is helpful as well.

My process included a few simple steps, such as:

1) Saving as much as possible ( in fact I am close to saving my entire after-tax paycheck this year)

2) Focusing only on companies with a track record of annual dividend increases ( dividend aristocrats, dividend champions, dividend achievers)

3) Narrowing my list further by focusing on companies with:

Continue Reading >>>