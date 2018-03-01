Two Wide Moat Dividend Stocks To Consider On Dips

I like to invest in quality companies, with an established track record of dividend increases. I want to acquire these quality companies at an attractive entry price, and then see earnings per share, dividends per share and intrinsic values grow over time.



The beauty of quality companies is that you need to get one decision right – that is the ability to identify their business model, and then buy those companies in the first place without overpaying for them.



I do not want to worry about buying at a low price, and then selling at a high price. I want to make one decision, and then let these quality companies do the heavy lifting for me. My favorite holding period is forever. While some may fail, I know that by building a diversified portfolio of dividend growth stocks, I will do just fine over time.



Speaking of quality companies, there are two I have my eye on, whenever they start to look attractively valued. The companies include:

