Govt Led Executive Changes at Banks?

May 06, 2009 2:50 PM ET
White House press secretary Robert Gibbs suggested the Obama administration may seek management changes at U.S. banks after federal regulators release results of “stress tests.”

   “In both the case of financial institutions and auto companies the government has, in each of the current and past administrations, weighed in” on executive management and boards of directors, Gibbs said in response to a question at the daily White House briefing.

     The reviews by the Federal Reserve and regulators are intended to determine whether the banks have enough capital to absorb losses in case the recession gets worse.  “We’ll have to wait and see what these individual tests bring,” Gibbs said

     Once the assessments of the 19 largest U.S. banks are released “there will be a period of time to put together a plan,” he said. The administration will want to “ensure that going forward they felt that the management was in place to remedy the situation and ensure long-term viability without continued government assistance.”

 

Really, the prior administrations weighed in on executive changes and staffing?  What country did Gibbs live in prior to his employment in the administration?

 

Disclosure:  Long BAC, C, WFC, MS, GS, BNY, JPM, MET C and GMAC bonds and preferred

 

