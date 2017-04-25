The Fed Balance Sheet Potentially Holds Rates 1% Lower Than Equilibrium.

Apr. 25, 2017 1:33 PM ETREM, MORT, AGG6 Comments
Rubicon Associates profile picture
Rubicon Associates's Blog
5.61K Followers
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

REITs, Special Situations, Bonds, Preferred Stock

Contributor Since 2008

Rubicon Associates is headed by a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder with over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry focused on the analysis, investment and management of fixed income and preferred stock portfolios. Over the years, he has analyzed and invested in both public and private companies around the world as well as advised institutional clients on fixed income strategies and manager selection. The principal has been responsible for managing nearly seven billion dollars in credit investments across the capital structure and overseeing the research and trading of credit market activities. Rubicon Associates has written for Seeking Alpha, Learn Bonds, a newsletter and TheStreet.com in addition to advising institutional and private investors.

Summary

  • Interesting research from the Fed shows the effects of their massive balance sheet.
  • There will be an unwind.
  • The unwind will be interesting.

Ignore the implications of the Fed balance sheet drawdown at your own risk!

It must be said that the balance sheet is not expected to be reduced to zero any time soon, and the focus is on mortgage reinvestment (currently), so the Treasury rate isn't going to spike.  That said, the cessation of MBS reinvestment while raising the Federal Funds rate is, essentially, a double whammy tightening and will have effects on portfolios and individual securities.  I continue to believe that swaps and MBS are most at risk of repricing, but there will be knock-on effects.

Also, consider the extrapolation to the ECB and BOJ should they ever stop buying.

From the Federal Reserve:

The Effect of the Federal Reserve’s Securities Holdings on Longer-term Interest Rates

In an effort to promote more accommodative financial conditions following the financial crisis of 2008 and the ensuing recession, and at a time when the conventional monetary policy tool--the federal funds rate--was at its effective lower bound, the Federal Reserve conducted large-scale asset purchases (LSAPs) and a maturity extension program (MEP). By increasing the amount of longer-term Treasury securities and agency MBS on the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, and thereby reducing the amount of longer-term Treasury securities and agency MBS that the public would have held otherwise, these purchase programs put downward pressure on longer-term interest rates.

This note outlines a way to estimate by how much Federal Reserve securities holdings resulting from these purchase programs reduce longer-term interest rates. In particular, we estimate the term premium effect (TPE) on the 10-year Treasury yield. Currently, our model suggests that the cumulative effect of the Federal Reserve's LSAPs and MEP results in a reduction in the 10-year Treasury yield term premium of about 100 basis points. By the end of 2017, the term premium will be held down by about 85 basis points. The slight narrowing of the TPE reflects the average maturity of the Federal Reserve's portfolio declining and the cessation of reinvestments drawing nearer.

6 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.