The Fed Balance Sheet Potentially Holds Rates 1% Lower Than Equilibrium.

Ignore the implications of the Fed balance sheet drawdown at your own risk!

It must be said that the balance sheet is not expected to be reduced to zero any time soon, and the focus is on mortgage reinvestment (currently), so the Treasury rate isn't going to spike. That said, the cessation of MBS reinvestment while raising the Federal Funds rate is, essentially, a double whammy tightening and will have effects on portfolios and individual securities. I continue to believe that swaps and MBS are most at risk of repricing, but there will be knock-on effects.

Also, consider the extrapolation to the ECB and BOJ should they ever stop buying.

From the Federal Reserve: