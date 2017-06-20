Rubicon's (Mostly) Daily Blog

Thought you might want to know. New industrial REIT is trading.

From the prospectus:

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets across the U.S. Upon completion of this offering and the Torchlight Transactions (as defined herein), we will own 100% of the interests in 20 industrial properties located in seven states with an aggregate of approximately 4.0 million rentable square feet. Our primary investment strategy is to acquire and own Class B industrial properties predominantly in secondary markets across the U.S. We generally define Class B industrial properties as industrial properties that are typically more than 15 years old, have clear heights between 18 and 26 feet and square footage between 50,000 and 300,000 square feet, with building systems that have adequate capacities to deliver the services currently needed by existing tenants, but may need upgrades for future tenants. In contrast, we define Class A industrial properties as industrial properties that typically are 15 years old or newer, have clear heights in excess of 26 feet and square footage in excess of 300,000 square feet, with energy efficient design characteristics suitable for current and future tenants.

Here is their website.



Amazon.com Inc. is entering the fashion subscription box business. Sure, the e-commerce giant shook the supermarket world Friday when it unveiled its takeover of Whole Foods Market Inc. But on Tuesday, it revealed its latest foray into that other realm of day-to-day living: clothing. Prime Wardrobe, as Amazon calls it, is an attempt to bolster its fashion business as it tries to win over shoppers’ closets. Subscribers can choose three or more pieces of clothing, shoes, or accessories to fill their boxes, which arrive at their doorstep. They then have seven days to try on the items and decide what to keep. Unwanted items are shipped back to Amazon.com.

Great, they just hammered the grocery space and now they are going to hammer the retail space.

Retailers:

Mall REITs:

Shopping center REITs:

Goldman upgrades Simon Properties (SPG) to BUY, downgrades GGP (GGP) to SELL and Kimco (KIM) raised to neutral.

Land and Buildings now pushing Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF) (HBC) to focus on their real estate. Here.

Probably merit to the thought, but how many times have we heard this line of reasoning? How does it help the retailer become and stay competitive.

Nestle SA bought a stake in Freshly and aims to help the U.S. startup expand its online subscription service for natural prepared meals nationwide, just as Amazon.com Inc.plans to transform the grocery industry through its $13.7 billion bid for Whole Foods Market Inc. Nestle was the lead investor in a $77 million funding round and acquired a minority stake, the Vevey, Switzerland-based food company said in a statement Tuesday. Freshly will use the money to add a kitchen and distribution center on the East Coast next year. Story here.

Omnichannel is the way. This does not preclude bricks, but manages the blend between bricks and clicks.

The curve has flattened even more:

and:

One implication (aside from persistently low inflation and the resultant impact on the term premium) is that financials might pull back. If you look at the following, does it seem like banks are going to work out well for investors?

and

Apparently, tech is even looking to disrupt self storage (the premise of which is put your stuff in a box we own and send us payment):

WSJ

Now the tech sector is turning its sights on the self-storage sector and its estimated $30 billion in annual revenue. A handful of startups such as Clutter Inc. and MakeSpace Labs Inc. are using the latest in logistics and web technology to offer what they claim is a more efficient and user-friendly way for people to store furniture, keepsakes, sports equipment and other stuff that has been clogging up their basements and attics. They work differently from the 40,000 or so traditional self-storage facilities that basically offer garages or sheds for customers to fill up as they please. The new competitors pick up and deliver items instead of forcing customers to schlep items to their facilities like the incumbent firms do. The upstarts also photograph what they store, and customers can view their items online and ask for some or all of them back with a click.

I continue to believe there is room for clicks and bricks in virtually every facet of the business. Optimizing a business and where it derives revenues from is nothing new. Just the names change.

If folks find any value in this, should it be a blog post or regular site post?